Jimmy Anderson struck early on day three at Old Trafford (ECB via Getty Images)

England put themselves in firm control of the second Test against South Africa after centuries by England skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes left them with a commanding first-innings lead at the close of the second day of the second Test.

Stokes declared at 415-9, with South Africa trailing by 241 runs at the close after surviving a tricky nine-over spell before stumps. The tourists, who lead the three-match series 1-0, reached 23 without loss in their second innings with Sarel Erwee on 12 and Dean Elgar on 11 but they now face a real battle against England’s attack today.

Foakes’ first ton had come on his debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in November 2018 and he was delighted to grab his second against a South Africa attack that had ripped England apart in the first test at Lords. “It was a bit of relief. I was overjoyed getting a Test hundred. I’ve had a bit of a wait and I realised how hard they are to come by, so I think I celebrated this one a bit more,” he said.

Who will win the second Test in Manchester? Follow all the latest score updates and live commentary from Old Trafford below.