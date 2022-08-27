England v South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test today as Jimmy Anderson strikes early
England are looking to build on a strong start to this Test match and level the three-match series with the Proteas
England put themselves in firm control of the second Test against South Africa after centuries by England skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes left them with a commanding first-innings lead at the close of the second day of the second Test.
Stokes declared at 415-9, with South Africa trailing by 241 runs at the close after surviving a tricky nine-over spell before stumps. The tourists, who lead the three-match series 1-0, reached 23 without loss in their second innings with Sarel Erwee on 12 and Dean Elgar on 11 but they now face a real battle against England’s attack today.
Foakes’ first ton had come on his debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in November 2018 and he was delighted to grab his second against a South Africa attack that had ripped England apart in the first test at Lords. “It was a bit of relief. I was overjoyed getting a Test hundred. I’ve had a bit of a wait and I realised how hard they are to come by, so I think I celebrated this one a bit more,” he said.
Who will win the second Test in Manchester? Follow all the latest score updates and live commentary from Old Trafford below.
WATCH: Anderson removes Elgar with a ripper
Here’s how Jimmy Anderson got the first wicket of the morning. A jaffa to get rid of Dean Elgar
South Africa 33-1 (14); S Erwee 21, K Petersen 0
Ollie Robinson on to replace Joe Root. He looks fired up and bowls a very nice maiden. It was almost better as the fifth delivery of the over rose into Erwee’s pads and then rolled towards the off stump but the opener was alert enough to knock it away.
South Africa 33-1 (13); S Erwee 20, K Petersen 0
That was a gem of a ball from Anderson and he gets Elgar out for a sixth time in his Test career. Keegan Petersen the next man in and he sees off the final ball of the over
OUT! Dean Elgar b Anderson 11 (38); South Africa 33-1 (12.5)
If South African wickets fall, it will be interesting to see if Rassie van der Dussen can bat. He picked up a finger injury earlier in the Test- and is spotted on the pavilion balcony with a finger splint.
Anderson gets one to nip back and Erwee shapes it off the pads well for a single. He then beats Elgar all ends up with one that goes through to Foakes before a WICKET! A gem from Jimmy! He sends off-stump cartwheeling with a beauty that pitches just outside and beats the South Africa captain’s defence. England are rolling!
South Africa 32-0 (12); S Erwee 20*, D Elgar 11*
It’s actually Root to continue and he gets a lot of turn off the first delivery as he lands the ball in a huge patch of rough outside off stump (for the left-handers).
Elgar forced into defensive mode, especially when the penultimate delivery rears up at him and he evades. Tidy maiden for the ex-England skipper with a couple of balls just to get the Proteas thinking.
South Africa 32-0 (11); S Erwee 20*, D Elgar 11*
More conventional from the other end as Jimmy Anderson opens up from the James Anderson end. Fitting... That Root over may have been to switch Jack Leach’s ends - we’ll see.
Erwee shoulders arms a couple before a nice cover drive runs away for three, with Leach giving chase and just preventing the boundary with a dive. A single off the pads is then Dean Elgar’s first run of the morning.
South Africa 28-0 (10); S Erwee 17*, D Elgar 11*
Erm... It’s Joe Root to open the bowling... Turning the ball away from the lefties - fair enough I guess. First ball of the day, Erwee misses the ball and a big APPEAL! Pitching outside leg though and the umpire is unmoved.
Erwee more watchful on the next couple before crunching an over-pitched delivery through the covers for FOUR!
England vs South Africa - day three
We’re about five minutes away from the start of play. England’s bowlers will want to make early inroads into South Africa’s batting line-up.
Can the Proteas stay alive in this Test match?
Saturday weather forecast
Great news at Old Trafford in that the weather is set fair today. There should be no rain breaks and England can really make hay while the sun shines.
Could they even finish the game today?
WATCH: Day two highlights
Missed any of the action on day two? Catch up by watching highlights here.
