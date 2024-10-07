England vs South Africa: LIVE Women’s T20 World Cup latest score and updates as Smith takes early wicket
England take on South Africa in the Women’s T20 World Cup in Sharjah
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
England opened their T20 Women’s World Cup with a win over Bangladesh in Sharjah, but will have a different challenge against South Africa.
Heather Knight’s side turned to spin to beat Bangladesh, with all four spinners including in the match squad while their batting struggled slightly in the slow conditions on a used pitch in Sharjah.
Danni Wyatt-Hodge top-scored with 41, but the rest of England’s batters were arguably wasteful with their wickets and trying to score quickly rather than craft and innings and will have to be more clinical against South Africa.
South Africa beat the West Indies by 10 wickets in a game that had been expected to be one of the more difficult in the group.
The entire tournament has been a low-scoring affair, but South Africa chased 118 to win without losing a wicket against the West Indies, with Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba already taking two and four wickets respectively in their opener.
Follow all the live action from Sharjah in the blog below
South Africa 513-1 (10) Wolvaardt 35, Bosch 6, Glenn 0-6 (2)
Glenn is frustrating Bosch, the first three balls of her second over are dots. Halfway through the over it has been 23 balls since the last boundary.
Just the three runs from the over, largely aided by a poor throw in from the deep scuppering a run out chance.
That will be drinks and the half way mark. This pitch is difficult to score on but England have done well so far.
South Africa 51-1 (9) Wolvaardt 32, Bosch 5, Dean 0-15 (3)
Dean is a bit wayward and Wolvaardt sweeps, its fumbled on the line but stopped from crossing the boundary.
The batters are just working the ball around for ones and twos, which England seem content to let them do.
Sophie Ecclestone has dropped Bosch! That’s the third drop and England need to step up their game here.
South Africa 45-1 (8) Wolvaardt 28, Bosch 3, Glenn 0-3 (1)
Time for a bit of leg spin from Sarah Glenn. England have kept their bowlers rotated pretty much constantly, not allowing the batters to settle against anyone.
There are four spinners, but they all offer something different.
Three runs from the over, England are turning the screw slightly here.
South Africa 42-1 (7) Wolvaardt 26, Bosch 2, Ecclestone 0-5 (1)
Ecclestone comes into the attack for the first time as soon as the powerplay restrictions have been lifted.
Wolvaardt is still at the crease and that will be a bit of a concern for England.
She starts with a fairly tidy first over, just five runs from it.
Wicket! Tazmin Brits out for 13 South Africa 37-1 (6) Wolvaardt 22, Bosch 1, Smith 1-14 (2)
Wicket! Brits is out the first ball of the final over of the powerplay!
Brits decides to go up into the air and it was straight to Gibson who held on.
Wolvaardt hits a four to ease the pressure.
South Africa 31-0 (5) Wolvaardt 17, Brist 13, Dean 0-9 (2)
Brits scoops it going for the sweep and it’s been dropped by Sarah Glenn! It just fell out as she landed, but that’s a second drop already from England.
Another one from Charlie Dean that skids through and only narrowly missed the stumps. The final ball of the over is a riskier shot, hit up over the infield, but again it won’t reach the boundary and brings just two runs.
South Africa 28-0 (4) Wolvaardt 15, Brits 12, Sciver-Brunt 0-14 (2)
A new end for Sciver-Brunt who comes back into the attack. Brits tries to sweep the ball away but just manages to pick up a single.
Wolvaardt picks up another boundary, picking up the length early.
South Africa 20-0 (3) Wolvaard 9, Brits 10, Dean 0-6 (1)
After one over of seam, Nat Sciver-Brunt will be replaced by Charlie Dean.
The first three balls of her over is quite tight, cramping Brits for room. But she manages to ease the pressure with a boundary from the final ball of the over.
South Africa 14-0 (2) Wolvaardt 9, Brits 4, Smith 0-8 (1)
Wolvaardt does pick up her first boundary the first ball of Linsey Smith’s over, opening up well through extra cover and that one will cross the rope!
Brits works one away and adds another couple. England appeal for lbw against Brits, but the umpire is unmoved and Knight chooses not to appeal.
South Africa 6-0 (1) Wolvaardt 4, Brits 1, Sciver-Brunt 0-6 (1)
Nat Sciver-Brunt will open for England, who have kept the same team with the four spinners rather than opting for the additional seamer in Lauren Bell.
Amy Jones is standing up to the stumps, and the first ball is cut away by Wolvaardt and the throw is terrible allowing South Africa to get back for three. That ball just stopped before going over the boundary rope.
Drop! The next ball gets a bit of extra bounce and has been dropped by Knight at slip! It was a thick edge but she got almost a full hand to it.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments