England take the early wicket of Tazmin Brits at Sharjah ( AP )

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

England opened their T20 Women’s World Cup with a win over Bangladesh in Sharjah, but will have a different challenge against South Africa.

Heather Knight’s side turned to spin to beat Bangladesh, with all four spinners including in the match squad while their batting struggled slightly in the slow conditions on a used pitch in Sharjah.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge top-scored with 41, but the rest of England’s batters were arguably wasteful with their wickets and trying to score quickly rather than craft and innings and will have to be more clinical against South Africa.

South Africa beat the West Indies by 10 wickets in a game that had been expected to be one of the more difficult in the group.

The entire tournament has been a low-scoring affair, but South Africa chased 118 to win without losing a wicket against the West Indies, with Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba already taking two and four wickets respectively in their opener.

Follow all the live action from Sharjah in the blog below