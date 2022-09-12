✕ Close God Save the King sung at England cricket Test match

England and South Africa return to the Oval this morning for what is set to be a short session of cricket, as the hosts seek only 33 more runs to win the third Test and clinch the series. Openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley steered England to the brink of victory last night as the home side reached 97 without loss chasing a modest 130 before bad light intervened on the fourth day on Sunday.

Both batsmen came into the Test under scrutiny following a poor series, but Crawley raced to 57 from 44 balls with some dominant strokes, and Lees is unbeaten on 32. The latter was dropped off the first ball of the innings by Marco Jansen at fourth slip, a regulation chance from the bowling of Kagiso Rabada, and England used that good fortune to propel themselves towards a series victory.

South Africa looked ragged in the field, missing two chances to dismiss Crawley as their fight in what has been a competitive series fizzled out. The umpires took the players from the field with 50 minutes of play still possible, deeming the light not good enough to carry on, having ended play early on Saturday when conditions appeared bright enough to continue.

