England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and third Test result as England close in on series victory
England begin the final day of the third Test match needing only 33 runs to win the game and seal a 2-1 series victory over South Africa
England and South Africa return to the Oval this morning for what is set to be a short session of cricket, as the hosts seek only 33 more runs to win the third Test and clinch the series. Openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley steered England to the brink of victory last night as the home side reached 97 without loss chasing a modest 130 before bad light intervened on the fourth day on Sunday.
Both batsmen came into the Test under scrutiny following a poor series, but Crawley raced to 57 from 44 balls with some dominant strokes, and Lees is unbeaten on 32. The latter was dropped off the first ball of the innings by Marco Jansen at fourth slip, a regulation chance from the bowling of Kagiso Rabada, and England used that good fortune to propel themselves towards a series victory.
South Africa looked ragged in the field, missing two chances to dismiss Crawley as their fight in what has been a competitive series fizzled out. The umpires took the players from the field with 50 minutes of play still possible, deeming the light not good enough to carry on, having ended play early on Saturday when conditions appeared bright enough to continue.
Follow the finale to the third Test below:
England need 33 runs to win
Play is due to start at 11am with England needing just 33 runs to win with 10 wickets in hand.
Zak Crawley is unbeaten on 57 and Alex Lees is on 32. They raced to 97-0 last night in pursuit of 130, so things might be over pretty quickly this morning if they continue that approach.
Having watched England play test cricket this summer it’s very evident that they will definitely continue this approach.
On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after Oval draw
England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987 on this day in 2005 after drawing the final Test against Australia at The Oval for a famous 2-1 series victory.
Michael Vaughan’s side produced one of the country’s great sporting moments to end a run of eight Ashes series defeats after seven weeks of thrilling action had gripped the nation.
It was a dramatic conclusion to what is widely regarded as one of the best-ever series between the two arch enemies.
James Anderson calls for ‘common sense’ after England made to wait for victory
James Anderson called for more “common sense” from umpires as England were kept waiting for a Test series triumph over South Africa despite needing just 33 runs for victory.
Bad light brought an early end to the penultimate day of the third Test to a smattering of crowd boos and a few disgruntled looks in the home dressing room, with England on 97-0 in pursuit of 130.
Zak Crawley’s classy 57 not out from 44 deliveries, his first half-century in 17 Test innings, looks to have safely negotiated what might have been a tricky target in a low-scoring game while Alex Lees contributed 32 to the unbroken union, drilling the last ball of the day for a boundary.
While Anderson had some sympathy for the officials, who have the ultimate say over the light and set a precedent 24 hours earlier, Anderson told Sky Sports: “In certain situations you do think maybe common sense could come into play.”
Root reviews England’s summer
England batter Joe Root came out to speak to Sky Sports before the start of today’s play and explained how things have changed for the team since Ben Stokes took over the captaincy at the start of this summer.
“It’s been incredible, it’s been great fun to be part of, it’s great fun to play the style of cricket that we have and to get back to winning ways as well.” he said,
“To be a part of some brilliant test match wins has been great fun. It’s really nice to see the side flourish and take some big steps forward and hopefully we can take that into the winter and beyond.
“We’re taking 20 wickets regularly, the mindset and shifting how we’ve gone about that has been great. Yesterday for example we had four slips for pretty much the whole game and that sort of attacking mentality, always hunting wickets.
“We’re not afraid to take teams on but there have been times where we’ve had to absorb some pressure. [Ben Stokes] has galvanised the team very well, he’s led in every way possible this summer and I’m really excited for where he can take this team in the coming years.”
England vs South Africa highlights
Day four was another day of barmstorming action with 13 wickets and 270 runs that left England on the brink of victory in the third test of the series against South Africa.
Take a look at the highlights from day four at the Oval.
Zak Crawley finds form to leave England on brink of series victory over South Africa
Zak Crawley ended a disappointing summer with a flourish as England moved to the brink of a Test series victory over South Africa at the Kia Oval.
After 16 innings without a half-century, Crawley’s 57 not out means what might have been a potentially tricky fourth-innings target of 130 in a low-scoring third Test should be safely negotiated on Monday.
England reached 97 without loss – they need just 33 more runs for a 2-1 series win – before bad light brought an early finish 23 minutes before the scheduled 7pm close, prompting some boos in the crowd.
‘We have a lot of learning to do’ says Rabada
South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada is excited for the team’s future and believes the young players coming through the ranks will gain a lot of experience from this tour of England.
He spoke on Sunday about how well England have played during this test series and how things might have been different if the Proteas had taken all their chances.
“England came out hard in their second innings, we did create chances. If those chances go to hand it’s a different game.” said the fat bowler.
“This England side have tons of experience. We have a lot of learning to do as a team. I am excited with the prospects our young players have for the future, it’s all a learning curve. “
Crawley comes good
It’s been a tough summer for England’s opening batter Zak Crawley. Despite featuring in a winning England side Crawley’s poor form has been under the spotlight with commentators and fans calling for him to be replaced at the top of the order.
Ben Stokes and Brendan McCullum both emphasised their faith in the 24-year-old and he repaid them on a gloomy Sunday evening yesterday.
With England needing 130 runs to win the series Crawley, and opening partner Alex Lees, got off to a flyer with the Kent man combining pulls and drives to regularly find the boundary.
He finished the day unbeaten with 57 runs off just 44 balls, bringing up his sixth 50 in 28 tests and his first half-century of the summer. Can he finish off the job this morning?
‘This summer has been amazing’ says Anderson
James Anderson spoke to BBC Sport following the day’s play yesterday and touched on England’s turnaround in form this summer following the change in leadership. Ben Stokes took over the captaincy from Joe Root and Brendan McCullum replaced Chris Silverwood as head coach.
The team has won five out of the six test matches they’ve played so far and look set to make it six from seven later today. In contrast before this summer England had won one of their last 17 tests.
Anderson first spoke about Sunday’s action before moving on to what it is like to play with this new attacking mindset introduced by Stokes and McCullum saying:
“We’ve bowled really well throughout the match. We didn’t get our rewards in the first session, but we kept hammering away bowling our best balls.
“This summer has been amazing, I have loved every minute of it. Brendon and Ben have changed the mindset of the group and Test cricket around the world. The coach and captain have been a breath of fresh air and it makes me want to carry on as long as possible.”
England vs South Africa
England are closing in on a series victory against South Africa as the third and final test resumes for day five. Ben Stokes’ men need just 33 more runs to win the match and claim the series 2-1 after two days of exhilarating action at the Oval.
The test was due to start on Thursday with Stokes winning the toss and electing to bowl first only for rain to wash out the entire day’s play. Friday’s play was then cancelled out of respect for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II before the cricket finally started on Saturday morning.
Stokes and England coach Brendan McCullum both promised exciting action before that start of play and they delivered. 17 wickets fell on Saturday as England swept through the South African batting line-up to dismiss the Proteas for just 118 but they floundered in reply and ended the day on 154-7 just 36 runs ahead.
The hosts added just four runs to their overnight tally on Sunday morning before South African had to bat again. Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee put on 58 for the first wicket before Stokes got the breakthrough and turned the momentum back in England’s favour. The four man attack of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad and Stokes himself were once again too much for the visitors who slumped to 169 all out leaving England needing 130 runs to win the series.
Alex Lees and Zak Crawley had designs on knocking the total off yesterday and came out with an attacking mindset. Despite struggling for runs this summer Crawley blasted his way to 57* off just 44 balls whilst Lees added 32*. England reached 97-0 with 50 minutes of play to go before the umpires decided to take the players off for bad light.
Play picks back up this morning with England needing just 33 more runs to win with all 10-wickets in hand.
