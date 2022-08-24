Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

England and South Africa resume their battle at Old Trafford on Thursday as the hosts look to make amends for a disappointing defeat at Lord’s last week.

South Africa dismantled the English batting line-up twice as they won the first Test of the three-match series by an innings and 11 runs.

A fierce bowling attack led by Kasigo Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen shone as England faltered to their first Test defeat under new leadership duo Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

Stokes was defiant after the match, insisting his team’s attacking tactics can still be successful, and the pressure is now on in Manchester.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the Test match:

When is the second Test?

England vs South Africa resumes on Thursday 25 August and will go on until Monday 29 August, unless a result is found earlier.

How to watch on TV and online

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports channels Main Event and Cricket. Subscribers can stream the match live via the Sky Sports app and website.

Team news

Fast bowler Ollie Robinson has returned to the England team in place of Matthew Potts for the second test against South Africa, as captain Ben Stokes looks for more pace and bounce from his seam attack.

Robinson is the only change made by Stokes, whose side lost the first test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord’s.

England: Lees, Crawley, Pope, Root, Bairstow, Stokes (capt), Foakes (wk), Broad, Leach, Robinson, Anderson.

South Africa: TBA