England and South Africa meet for the deciding Test of their compelling three-match series at the Oval this week.

The Proteas comprehensively won the first Test at Lord’s, inflicting a first defeat on the new regime of England head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

But England responded with a dominant victory of their own at Old Trafford to square the series.

England have lost Jonny Bairstow through a freak golf injury, which opens a spot for Harry Brook to come into the batting line-up.

Here is everything you need to know:

WHERE?

The Oval, London (27,500 capacity).

WHEN?

Thursday 8 September to Monday 12 September, play starts 11am BST.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and viewers can watch online via the Sky Sports app and website. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Nitin Menon (India) & Richard Kettleborough (England)

Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

SQUADS

England (world ranking 4) - Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root

South Africa (world ranking 3) - Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo

HISTORY

Previous tests at The Oval: 15

England wins: 7

South Africa wins: 1

Draws: 7

Previous tests in England: 70

England wins: 31

South Africa wins: 15

Draws: 24

Previous tests all venues: 155

England wins: 65

South Africa wins: 35

Draws: 55