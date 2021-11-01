England are in action again on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of England vs Sri Lanka from the T20 World Cup today.

England will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in the tournament this afternoon, having seen off the West Indies, Bangladesh and Australia in a dominant start.

Opener Jos Buttler was the star of the show last time out against the old enemy hitting a dizzying 71 not out from 32 balls as England's made light of a target of 126 to claim a third commanding win in the Super 12s that has put them on the brink of reaching the semi-finals.

Buttler's innings emphasised his reputation as one of the best white-ball performers in the world and England captain Eoin Morgan insisted his deputy is "changing the game" with his approach to batting in the short formats.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will again surely be key against a Sri Lankan bowling attack that has looked dangerous so far. Follow all the latest updates and analysis from Sharjah: