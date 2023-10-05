England vs New Zealand LIVE: Score updates from Cricket World Cup 2023 as Malan and Bairstow out early
England take on New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup opener at the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
England will take on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final for the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Despite going into the competition as title holders, captain Jos Buttler has been keen to play down his side’s chances, insisting that they have less pressure than four years ago and that India are firm favourites for the tournament. The contest will lack some of the usual fanfare of tournament openers after reports emerged there would not be an opening ceremony before the game itself, but it is likely to be an entertaining contest.
England were ranked fifth in the world in the ICC one-day international rankings ahead of the tournament, with New Zealand sixth. Buttler also faced an anxious wait to find out if Ben Stokes recovered from a hamstring issue in time to be able to play.
Follow the latest news and updates from England vs New Zealand below and get the latest match odds and tips here.
England 128-4 (24), Buttler 5, Root 37, Santner 1-22(6)
We’re firmly into the middle overs now where spin takes over, the pace comes off and the runs just become that little bit harder to find.
Santner continues and has not been expensive or offered a lot of width to the batters so far.
Six fielders in the ring forces the batter to take a few chances, but there are still three floating around the boundary.
England 125-4 (23), Buttler 4, Root 36, Ravindra 1-29 (4)
“I remember in 2011 we said we have to remember that a billion people are with us and not on top of our head,” says Sachin Tendulkar on the Sky commentary.
As Ravindra goes for two runs from the first two balls of his fourth over with Buttler just getting a feel for the surface.
England 121-4 (22), Buttler 2, Root 33, Philipps 1-3 (1)
That wicket was just what England didn’t need after the early three, and this will have to be a big partnership from Buttler and Root.
I have to say five did feel slightly high for Moeen Ali, and more concerning for England to lose a wicket like that.
Ali misjudged the ball and went for a big swing but was through the shot before the ball reached him from the slightly part-time spinner in Phillips and England have lost another wicket.
Wicket! Moeen Ali out for 11! England 118-4
A change in the attack with Glenn Phillips coming on to bowl, and he starts with a dot straight at the stumps.
And the second ball he has a wicket! Ali goes for a big swing and misses the slower ball which goes straight onto the stumps.
England 118-3 (21), Ali 11, Root 32, Ravindra 1-25(3)
Ravindra, who got the wicket of Harry Brook is back on to bowl, he has been slightly expensive so far, and he was during the pre-tournament series in England as well.
Ali and Root just knocking the ball around for singles and looking comfortable, six singles from the over.
England 112-3 (20), Root 29, Moeen 8, Neesham 0-19 (3)
Moeen Ali looks to have settled quickly and eases the ball away for one but Joe Root drives the ball away to the square point boundary for another single.
For New Zealand, Jimmy Neesham has a bit of work to do through these middle overs. His job is to keep England as quiet as possible and maybe pick up a wicket or two to keep the pressure on.
This is a good over with just three runs to come from it.
England 109-3 (19), Root 28, Moeen 7, Ravindra 1-19 (2)
Joe Root will continue on his merry way accummulating runs and going for the odd expansive stroke. He’s the glue that ties England’s batting order together and should lead them to a decent total if he’s still in at the backend of the innings.
Root and Moeen work Ravindra’s next over for three singles before Moeen misses out on a full toss and pokes it down the ground for one more.
England 105-3 (18), Root 26, Moeen 5, Neesham 0-17 (2)
Moeen Ali is England’s new batter coming in ahead of captain Jos Buttler. He gets off the mark immediately with a dab into square leg for one.
With Root back on strike Neesham targets the legside and sees the ball flicked wide of wicketkeeper Tom Latham for four more runs. That shot also brings up England’s 100.
Another single for Root brings Moeen back on strike and he spanks the last delivery through midwicket for four as well!
Wicket! Harry Brook ct. Devon Conway b. Rachin Ravindra 25 (16), England 94-3 (17)
One big shot too many!
Perhaps the feeling of smashing boundaries got to Harry Brook as he looks for the legside once again. This time he miscues the ball straight into the air and Devon Conway makes no mistakes in plucking the ball out of the air.
England lose their third wicket.
England 94-2 (16.5), Root 20, Brook 25, Ravindra 0-15 (0.5)
New Zealand replace one left-arm spinner with another as Rachin Ravindra comes into the attack. He’s a more orthodox spinner who bowls at a slower pace to Santner.
Joe Root takes one and leaves Harry Brook to go on the attack which he does. Twice Ravindra drags the ball down and twice Brook pulls him away to the gap at deep midwicket. Back-to-back fours!
That’s even bigger! There’s no fielders out a deep midwicket so Brook goes up-and-over launching the ball into the stands for six...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies