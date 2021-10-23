England vs West Indies LIVE: T20 World Cup latest score and updates
Follow all the action from the Dubai International Stadium
Follow all the action as England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against reigning champions West Indies.
Eoin Morgan’s side will attempt to banish the woes of 2016 when Carlos Braithwaite hit four monstrous sixes in the final over to vanquish Ben Stokes and complete a tremendous chase. “It’s definitely going to be in the back of their minds. For us to be in that situation and get over the line, it shows that sort of never-say-die attitude,” said West Indies captain Kieran Pollard, who missed the final due to injury five years ago. “I thought what Carlos did in those four deliveries in that last over, it’s unbelievable. It’s something that as a team we actually saw last night and it brought goosebumps back to us.”
Morgan has kept his cards close to his chest over his team selection, with plenty of scrutiny on the captain himself due to his poor recent form, and England can afford few slip-ups in a tricky group. If they can prevail in spin-friendly conditions in Dubai, though, and add the T20 World Cup to their ODI crowd, Morgan will go down as one of cricket’s great captains. “The name of the country on the shirt is irrelevant really when it comes to a World Cup,” he said of the task in front of his team. “You need to prove your worth through performance.” Follow all the latest updates below:
OUT! Shimron Hetmyer c Morgan b Ali 9 (9b 2x4 0x6), West Indies 27-3 (4.4 overs)
But he’s gone! A loud exclamation from Hetmyer, furious with himself as he steps away from another attempted shot over mid-on,y failing to commit and timing it horrifically.
It floats gently into the hands of Eoin Morgan, and the England captain cannot believe his luck - his side have three inside the powerplay and the West Indies have been properly punctured.
FOUR! West Indies 27/2 (4.2 overs)
Moeen gets a third in the powerplay but Hetmyer is in no mood to sit in against him, even after those early wickets. He first swings him over mid-on out of control for four but it is the second shot that is better, a gorgeous inside-out drive to the right of long-off that hops over the boundary. He’s a real talent - not sure about the blue iced gem haircut, though.
West Indies 19-2 (4)
This could be a good battle. Woakes nearly forces an error from Gayle with another canny slower ball that floats dangerously off the outside half of the bat but short of the off-side ring. Gayle turns over the strike with a ball controlled push into a similar region.
A slip comes in for the last ball of the over at Hetmyer, with a sweeper cover pushed out. Hetmyer duly finds that fielder in the deep to get off the mark and retain the strike. Ten from the over.
FOUR! West Indies 17/2 (3.2)
Woakes does continue and Chris Gayle is away - a trademark punch without ideal foot movement between extra cover and mid-off, beating a diving fielder to race to the boundary.
And again! This time an uppish slash that just evades a leaping Jason Roy at backward point. Not far away. This could be fun...
West Indies 9/2 (3)
This is a dream start for England. They will need to take powerplay wickets throughout this tournament, something that hasn’t been a strength in the last couple of years, but part of the reason for picking Chris Woakes in the squad was to strengthen in that regard. If Moeen can bowl his full quota it will aid Eoin Morgan’s team balance, too, and this is an outstanding start, completing a wicket maiden with a loud appeal as Shimron Hetmyer is beaten down the leg-side. That flicked the pad, though, and Jos Buttler indicates as much as he trots to the other end.
OUT! Lendl Simmons c Livingstone b Ali 3 (7b 0x4 0x6), West Indies 9/2 (2.2)
What a curious shot! Both West Indies openers are gone! Lendl Simmons charges down the track as Ali just holds the ball back a touch, and Liam Livingstone is the grateful recipient of a dragged slog at deep midwicket. Livingstone swallows it like a greedy gull tossed a chip at the seaside and England have two inside three overs.
That’s strange from Simmons, who you’d have thought might have looked to play more of an anchor role. Shimron Hetmyer replaces him - two left-handers for Moeen to now target.
West Indies 9-1 (2)
An excellent over from Chris Woakes, making his first appearance at a WorldT20 or T20 World Cup ten years after making his international debut in the format. Gayle shoulders arms to the final ball of the over after Simmons had again handed over strike.
Moeen to continue.
OUT! Evin Lewis c Ali b Woakes 6 (5b 0x4 1x6), West Indies 8/1 (1.3)
There’s the first wicket. Lewis is eyeing something jaunty down the ground again but gets underneath it, skying it high over mid-off. Moeen trots back and takes a fine catch over his shoulder with extended arms. Good bowling from Woakes, a slower ball that deceived Lewis.
Chris Gayle replaces his fellow left-hander at the crease.
West Indies 8-0 (1.1)
To kick things off at the other end will be Chris Woakes, unsurprisingly. England may like for him to bowl as many as three overs in the powerplay for that is the phase in which he can be at his best. Simmons gets his second run with another leg-side nudge from Woakes’ opening ball.
SIX! West Indies 7-0 (1 over)
Evin Lewis blocks his first ball, drives his second to a fielder and then, after a ball from Moeen drifts delightfully into his arc, lofts a gorgeous straight drive back over the bowler’s head for the innings’ first maximum. Miss your mark even slightly and that is what the attacking left-hander will do.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies