England will open their T20 World Cup campaign against the West Indies on Saturday.

The team are being captained by Eoin Morgan who confirmed both sides will be taking a knee before the match gets underway at Dubai International Stadium.

Morgan also hinted that England are in talks with the International Cricket Council about the possibility of continuing the protest.

He said: “We have heard from the West Indies that they will be taking a knee and we will be joining them for the first game.

“Games going on from there, we’ve been speaking to the ICC about the potential moment of unity before the game that we’ve been doing as part of our own piece at home.

“It hasn’t been cleared up whether that’s a possibility yet.”

But other than Morgan who has been picked for England? Who will play for the West Indies and what are the odds? Here’s all you need to know.

When and where is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 23 October at 3pm BST and it will be played at Dubai International Stadium.

How to watch on TV

The opener will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

How to watch online

Subscribers will also be able to view the game on the Sky website and app.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Odds

England - 4/6

West Indies - 6/5