England vs West Indies live stream: How to watch first Test online and on TV today

England head to the West Indies looking to put a dismal Ashes series behind them and prove to the world that they’re headed in the right direction in the red-ball game.

Having suffered a brutal 4-0 thrashing at the hands of a relentless Australia side over the winter, the ECB felt compelled to act and subsequently cleaned house in the Test set-up - with head coach Chris Silverwood and men’s director of cricket Ashley Giles both out the door.

Paul Collingwood has taken on the temporary role of coach, Sir Andrew Strauss is the new managing director but Joe Root is still captain - in no small part thanks to a lack of viable alternatives - and England’s talisman has promoted himself to No 3 to desperately try and plug a gaping hole in a top order that has failed to truly convince in Test match cricket for about a decade.

The West Indies has not been a happy hunting for England historically - the 2003-04 tour is their lone series victory in the Caribbean for the past 50 years - but this is a far from vintage Windies side and they have faced plenty of red-ball issues of their own in recent times, highlighted by a comprehensive beating at the hands of Sri Lanka last time out.

There’s no Stuart Broad or James Anderson as the iconic seam pair have been dropped, while Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns and Dawid Malan have been similarly axed, with fresh faces including Alex Lees, Ben Foakes, Craig Overton and Saqib Mahmood all drafted in to try and solve some of the issues across the three-match series.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first Test.

When is the game?

The five-day Test match will run from Tuesday, 8 March to Saturday, 12 March at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Play is scheduled to start at 2pm GMT each day and finish at around 9pm or 10pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be live on BT Sport 1 for the first four days, with the fifth day’s play - should it be needed - live on BT Sport 2. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live via the BT Sport website and app, while England Cricket and BBC Sport will show short highlights of the day’s play.

What is the team news?

The team will be confirmed at the toss but for England, in the batting department, Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns and Dawid Malan have all been axed, as Durham’s Alex Lees is set to make his Test debut atop the order alongside Zak Crawley.

Skipper Joe Root has opted to bat at No 3 in the hope it solves a problem that has plagued this England team for the best part of a decade, while Ben Foakes has a chance to stake his claim as first-choice Test wicketkeeper for the foreseeable future.

Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson’s omission from the squad to tour the Caribbean took the headlines meaning Mark Wood and Chris Woakes will be the veteran presences in the seam attack, although Wood has been battling an illness in recent days.

Craig Overton will likely be the third seamer and take the new ball alongside Wood, while Ollie Robinson suffered a back spasm during the final warm-up game and has been ruled out of the first Test, being replaced by Lancashire quick Saqib Mahmood. Mahmood will play if England opt for four seamers (in addition to Ben Stokes) but the spin of Jack Leach is more likely to get the nod, with Mahmood as 12th man.

West Indies’ Test match struggles have seen them shake up the squad as well, with regulars such as Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Rahkeem Cornwall all omitted. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel misses out due to a hamstring injury and this could lead to the uncapped Anderson Phillip making his Test debut - perhaps ahead of left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip.

Odds

West Indies - 7/4

Draw - 7/2

England - Evens

Prediction

Two teams who have had their red-ball struggles in recent times, neither of whom you can really trust to consistently perform. England will be desperate for a response after the diabolical Ashes performance and although they have historically floundered in the Caribbean, this new-look team and coaching staff can break that trend. England to record a narrow victory, late on day four or early on day five.