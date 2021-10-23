England have the opportunity to get T20 revenge over the West Indies on Sunday at the T20 World Cup.

Eoin Morgan’s side lost the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup to their opponents this weekend and the captain says it adds a little extra to the match.

Morgan told BBC: “Experiencing that, for some of our guys, is probably still motivation. Since then we have been favourites in every world tournament we have played in - the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup.

“It almost feels a little different not being favourites going into this one - a new challenge. India are favourites, rightly so.”

But who will play for both sides and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When and where is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 23 October at 3pm BST and it will be played at Dubai International Stadium.

How to watch on TV

The opener will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

How to watch online

Subscribers will also be able to view the game on the Sky website and app.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Odds

England - 4/6

West Indies - 6/5