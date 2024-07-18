Freddie Flintoff’s son hits century for England under-19s

Support truly

Freddie Flintoff’s son, Rocky, scored a century for England’s under-19s against Sri Lanka.

The youth team are playing their second Test against Sri Lanka at the College Ground in Cheltenham, and Flintoff was one of two centurions in England’s first innings.

Flintoff was unbeaten on 82 the previous night, and the 16-year-old reached his triple figures inside the first hour of play. His 100 came from 176 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, but he was out five balls later. Flintoff finished with 106 runs from 181 deliveries, including two sixes and at a strike rate of 58.56.

When he came to the crease, England were already in a dominant position on 234 for four, but Flintoff extended their lead.

Rocky Flintoff has scored a century in England’s under-19s Test match ( Getty Images )

The under-19s team also includes Archie Vaughan, son of former England captain Michael, and Jaydn Denly, nephew of Joe, who played 15 Tests for the national team between 2019 and 2020.

It has been an impressive start to his career for the younger son of Freddie, Rocky signed his first professional contract for Lancashire this summer, after scoring a century for their second XI.

It was in that particular match that he caught the attention of the wider public, with an eye-catching array of shots that was widely shared on social media and led to many comparisons with his father, particularly for his style at the crease.

Freddie Flintoff played 79 Tests for England and played a key role in guiding England to success during the historic 2005 Ashes.

Flintoff senior is also returning to cricket, having worked with the current Test and white-ball squads over the last year following his horrific injury while filming Top Gear and will be taking over as head coach of the Northern Superchargers during the Hundred.