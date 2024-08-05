Support truly

Michael Vaughan has led the tributes to Graham Thorpe after the former England batter’s passing at the age of 55.

Thorpe spent more than a decade as a middle-order stalwart of England’s Test side, scoring 16 hundreds and averaging nearly 45 in exactly 100 Tests.

One of England’s most reliable batters in a relatively lean period, Thorpe scored hundreds in all conditions against a number of high-quality attacks, and memorably steered his side to victory in the dark in Karachi in 2000 to end Pakistan’s 34-match unbeaten run at home.

He concluded his career just prior to 2005 Ashes as the emergence of Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen left him on the outside loking in, recording his final Test ton under Vaughan’s captaincy against South Africa in December 2004.

“RIP Thorpey,” Vaughan wrote on X as he paid tribute to his former teammate. “Thanks for all the advice throughout my career, you were a great player and a brilliant teammate. You have gone far too young but you leave as an England cricket legend… Thoughts with all who knew Thorpey and to all the family xxx.”

After concluding his time as a player, Thorpe moved into coaching, guiding England’s batters during two separate stints with the national side and was exceptionally popular with the playing group.

Current England opener Ben Duckett, and fellow left-hander, wrote on X: “Heartbreaking to see Thorpey has passed away. He was one of my heroes growing up and I was fortunate to work with him.

“My thoughts go out to all of his friends and family during this tough time.”

Ben Stokes has paid tribute to Graham Thorpe ( Getty Images )

Men’s Test captain Ben Stokes, meanwhile, posted four heart emojis alongside a photo of him wearing a shirt bearing Thorpe’s name and England cap number.

Stokes wore the shirt for the toss against New Zealand at Lord’s after Thorpe fell ill in 2022.