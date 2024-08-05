Graham Thorpe death: Former England cricketer dies at age 55

Support truly

Former England cricket star Graham Thorpe has died at the age of 55, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed.

A short statement read: “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Graham Thorpe, MBE, has passed away.

“There seem to be no appropriate words to describe the deep shock we feel at Graham's death.

“More than one of England’s finest-ever batters, he was a beloved member of the cricket family and revered by fans all over the world. His skill was unquestioned, and his abilities and achievements across a 13-year international career brought so much happiness to his teammates and England and Surrey CCC supporters alike. Later, as a coach, he guided the best England Men's talent to some incredible victories across all formats of the game.

“The cricket world is in mourning today. Our hearts go out to his wife Amanda, his children, father Geoff, and all of his family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time. We will always remember Graham for his extraordinary contributions to the sport.”

Two years ago, the PCA released a statement on behalf of Thorpe’s family, saying he had “fallen seriously ill” at the time and was in hospital to receive treatment, adding that “his prognosis is unclear at this stage”.

A stalwart of the side for more than a decade, Thorpe played exactly 100 Tests for England and scored 16 centuries, retiring in 2005 having scored 6,744 runs at an average of 44.66. Usually operating as either number four or five batsman, the left-hander’s first Test century came against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993 and his last came against South Africa in Durban, in 2004.

Graham Thorpe lifted England through a difficult period in the 1990s ( PA Archive )

He subsquently served as England’s batting coach in two stints, standing in for an absent Chris Silverwood twice as acting head coach during the pandemic. He was appointed head coach of Afghanistan in March 2022, though did not take up the role.

Surrey Cricket, where Thorpe made his first-class debut as a teenager, added a statement saying “everyone associated with the Club is devastated by the tragic news of Graham’s death.”

Oli Slipper, chair of the club, added: “Graham is one of the great sons of Surrey and there is an overwhelming sadness that he will not walk through the gates of the Oval again. He is a legend of Surrey and brought great pride to the Club wearing both the Three Feathers and the Three Lions.

“He made outstanding contributions to the Club as a cricketer, and as a man, and he will be so sorely missed.”