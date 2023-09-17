Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Harry Brook has done enough to convince the selectors he should be on the plane to India for the Cricket World Cup, but it came at a cost for one of the 2019 winners.

Jason Roy, who has struggled for fitness, and missed the warm-up matches against New Zealand with a back spasm, was left out of the final squad of 15.

“We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup,” England men’s national selector Luke Wright said.

“We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team.

“The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad.”

Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott made the choice to go for youth rather than experience and elect for the player nine years younger than 33-year-old Roy.

Buttler has always shown a loyalty to players, and re-iterated that again after the final match against New Zealand at Lord’s on Friday, but it was always going to be difficult to find a place for Roy.

Despite throwing the ball to Buttler from the boundary to seal England’s victory in the 2019 final, it was already looking like Roy would not have a place in the starting XI, such has been the form of Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan.

Roy has only ever opened in ODI cricket, but his form this year has been far from setting the world alight, and he did not impress in the Hundred.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

With England turning to young talent, Roy could have played his last match for his country, but he played a central part in the white-ball revival that saw the side drive towards the top in 2019.

Jofra Archer, who was seen bowling quickly in the nets earlier in the week is expected to go as a reserve, to allow him to be drafted in the latter stages of the tournament should an injury arise to one of the others of the seam attack.

Brook was initially part of the team chosen to face Ireland but now that his place in the World Cup squad has been confirmed it is unclear whether the 24-year-old will still be looking for game time. However he notched up just 37 runs in three innings against New Zealand so may be looking to find form ahead of the first World Cup match on 5 October.

The squad in full:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain)

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Northamptonshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)