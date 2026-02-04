Brendon McCullum hails ‘tough lad’ Harry Brook for handling of nightclub controversy
Brook has been in the eye of a storm since news emerged of his altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand late last year
England head coach Brendon McCullum has hailed white-ball captain Harry Brook as a ‘tough lad’ for his deft handling of recent controversy, not allowing it to affect him as he led his team to victory in Sri Lanka.
Brook has been in the eye of a storm since news emerged of his altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand last October. The 26-year-old apologised last month for the incident, which he felt caused embarrassment to him and his team.
Under Brook, England won the one-day international series in Sri Lanka 2-1 and swept the T20 series 3-0, a timely boost as they build towards the T20 World Cup.
"He's had a hard time of late off the field, but he's a tough lad to be able to put that aside and still lead these boys in the manner that he did, and show the tactical nous that he has as a cricketer was outstanding," McCullum said after England's victory in the final T20 match on Tuesday.
"I do sometimes think that people think that Brooky's not that clever. I couldn't disagree with that more. He wears his intelligence lightly. He's got a very good tactical cricket brain."
McCullum said Brook, who has been fined by the English cricket board for his conduct in New Zealand, needed to improve his behaviour but stressed the mental-health pressures players face in a relentless schedule.
"He's a work in progress off the field," the coach said. "He's not alone with that and that's our job to help shepherd him through. But on the field, he's certainly excelling at the moment."
"Cricket is such a unique game because it's 12 months of the year... It can be challenging mentally for a lot of guys and cricket's got a history of issues in that space. So, our job as leaders and our job at English cricket is to make sure we look after these boys."
England will begin their campaign for a third 20-overs World Cup title with a Group C match against Nepal in Mumbai on Sunday.
Reuters
