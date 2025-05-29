Heather Knight ruled out of summer in huge blow for England ahead of World Cup
The former captain has suffered a severe hamstring tendon injury
Former England captain Heather Knight will miss the remainder of the summer after suffering a severe hamstring injury in a huge blow for Charlotte Edwards’ side.
Knight suffered the problem while compiling a half century as England completed a 3-0 sweep of the T20 international series against the West Indies at Chelmsford on Monday.
Subsequent scans have revealed a “significant tendon injury” that will sideline the 34-year-old for June, July and August, though it is hoped she will be fit for the Cricket World Cup, which begins at the end of September.
Alice Capsey has been called up to England’s one-day international squad ahead of three more white-ball encounters with the West Indies that begin in Derby on Friday.
Knight lost the captaincy after a disastrous 16-0 Ashes whitewash in the winter but underlined her importance with two excellent knocks from No 4 in the T20 series.
An unbeaten 43 in the successful chase at Canterbury was followed by her 66 not out in Chelmsford, with the former skipper leaving a significant hole in the middle order.
"Her innings was pretty special to get us up to that total, being a competitive and winning score in the end," said captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, of Knight’s knock. "That just shows her class and experience."
England take on India later in the summer, while Knight will also miss The Hundred having captained the London Spirit to the title last year.
Surrey all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards and Lancashire opener Emma Lamb are among those who could press for a place alongside Capsey after being included in the ODI squad.
