India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score updates from World Cup as Jasprit Bumrah takes early wicket
India look to kickstart their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia
India are under pressure from the weight of fans, media and all corners of the host nation when they get their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign up and running against Australia today.
As the host nation and the No 1 ranked side in the world, the expectation has rarely been higher for a nation to deliver, especially in front of a home crowd. After England were hammered by New Zealand in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, both India and Australia will be looking to get their campaign off to a winning start.
India have not won a World Cup since 2011, and even Sachin Tendulkar spoke during the tournament opener on Wednesday about how sometimes the team have to remember that hundreds of millions are behind them rather than sitting on their shoulders. Australia lost the pre-tournament series in India against Rohit Sharma’s side, but as the England defeat to New Zealand has shown, the bilateral series results can have little effect on the outcome of a World Cup clash. India will also be hoping their side is up to full fitness.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog belowand get the latest match odds and tips here:
Australia 6-1 (3 overs)
Steve Smith pinches a single, before Bumrah almost dismisses Warner with a beautiful final delivery which threatens the stumps before darting across the left hander. Warner manages to pull the edge of his bat out of harm’s way.
Wicket! Marsh 1 c Kohli b Bumrah, Australia 5-1
Mitch Marsh is gone! He prods tentatively at a rising Bumrah delivery and edges to slips where Virat Kohli takes a flying catch to his left. An early breakthrough for the hosts.
Australia 5-0 (2 overs)
David Warner shows his intentions with an immediate boundary off Mohammed Siraj’s first ball, but India are sharp in the field to deny anything more in the over. Bumrah will continue.
Australia 1-0 (1 over)
Bumrah ties up Mitch Marsh to ensure the rest of the over passes without any movement on the scoreboard. India
Australia 1-0 (0.2 overs)
David Warner flashes at Bumrah’s first delivery and almost edges behind! What a start to India’s home World Cup that could have been. He slaps away the second ball of the day for a quick single.
India vs Australia LIVE – Cricket World Cup
It’s a fierce atmosphere in Chennai – this is going to be good fun. The players are out and Jasprit Bumrah has ball in hand...
India vs Australia LIVE – Cricket World Cup
Line-ups in full:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravinchandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
India vs Australia LIVE – Cricket World Cup
With Travis Head recovering from a hand fracture, Mitchell Marsh retains his place as David Warner’s opening partner for the five-time champions who also left out all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is nursing a hamstring injury.
“We’re in a really good spot, we’ve got a good balance between game time and being fresh,” Cummins said.
India have their own issues at the top of the order with opener Shubman Gill down with dengue.
Left-handed Ishan Kishan has been drafted in to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma.
“We’ve covered all our bases,” Rohit said at the toss. “Unfortunately, Shubman didn’t recover in time. Ishan will replace him.”
Two-time champions India pick both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin in a three-pronged spin attack that also includes all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
A look back at South Africa’s stunning win over Sri Lanka yesterday
Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred, the fastest ever the men’s 50-overs World Cup, as South Africa’s rampaging top order helped them thrash Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their tournament opener on Saturday.
There was brutal batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium where three of South Africa’s top four batters smashed rapid hundreds to help them rack up a tournament record total of 428-5.
Quinton de Kock struck 100 and Rassie van der Dussen hammered 108 but both were overshadowed by Markram’s incendiary 106 off 54 balls.
Markram, adjudged player of the match, eclipsed Ireland batter Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball century against England in the 2011 World Cup.
Former champions Sri Lanka were all out for 326 in 44.5 overs after brief fightbacks from Kusal Mendis (76), Charith Asalanka (79) and Dasun Shanaka (68).
South Africa’s mammoth score replaced Australia’s 417-6 against Afghanistan in 2015 as the highest in the men’s World Cup.
“Happy for us. I can’t find fault with the batting,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said. “We were not quite clinical with the ball, but we will take that confidence into the next game.”
India captain Rohit Sharma after losing the toss
Rohit can’t hide his disappointment at losing that key toss.
“Conditions for the bowlers will be on the slower side, the ball will turn as the match goes on. We have played a lot of cricket recently so we are ready. We have covered all our bases and we’re looking forward to this game.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies