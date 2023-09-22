India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates ahead of World Cup
Follow all the action from IS Bindra Cricket Stadium
Follow live coverage of India vs Australia from the Australia in India, as the sides prepare to face each other ahead of the official ICC warm-up matches, and just under two weeks before the ICC Cricket World Cup gets underway.
India will be favourites ahead of the tournament on home soil, and the home support will have high expectations for their team, led by Rohit Sharma, after not reaching the final in the 2019 or 2015 edition.
The 50-over World Cup has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
For both sides the match will offer squads a chance to get used to the format they have not played a huge amount of, with T20 taking over on the domestic and international scene.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
33.1
33.1
Shardul Thakur to Josh Inglis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
32.6
32.6
Ravichandran Ashwin to Josh Inglis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
At drinks Australia 157-4, Cameron Green 15
The wicket of Labuschagne signals drinks and India have done well to limit Australia’s momentum here and put pressure back on the visitors after winning the toss and electing to bowl first.
32.4
32.4
OUT! Stumped. Ravichandran Ashwin to Marnus Labuschagne. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved, by Rahul.
32.3
32.3
Ravichandran Ashwin to Cameron Green. Quicker length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run.
32.2
32.2
Ravichandran Ashwin to Cameron Green. Off break length ball, off stump down the track working, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Shami.
32.1
32.1
Ravichandran Ashwin to Cameron Green. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
31.6
31.6
Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs.
31.5
31.5
Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Shami.
31.4
31.4
Shardul Thakur to Marnus Labuschagne. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, shy attempt by Kishan.
