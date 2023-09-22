Mohamed Shami celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith (AP)

Follow live coverage of India vs Australia from the Australia in India, as the sides prepare to face each other ahead of the official ICC warm-up matches, and just under two weeks before the ICC Cricket World Cup gets underway.

India will be favourites ahead of the tournament on home soil, and the home support will have high expectations for their team, led by Rohit Sharma, after not reaching the final in the 2019 or 2015 edition.

The 50-over World Cup has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

For both sides the match will offer squads a chance to get used to the format they have not played a huge amount of, with T20 taking over on the domestic and international scene.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: