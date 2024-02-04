Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England are looking to build on their remarkable victory in the first Test after travelling to Visakhapatnam for the second match of the five-Test series against India.

Fresh off the heroics of Hyderabad, where England turned a 190-run first-innings deficit into a stunning 28-run win, Ben Stokes and his players resume this challenging five-Test series.

England cannot afford to get carried away after seeing a 1-0 lead turn into a 3-1 defeat in India in 2021, but the hosts will once again be without Virat Kohli due to personal reasons, adding to the absences of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul.

England have an injury blow of their own however, with Jack Leach ruled out of the second Test match after sustaining a haematoma in his knee while in the field of the first day at Hyderabad, and Shoaib Bashir will make his England debut in the place of the side’s number one spinner.

Ollie Pope was England’s player of the match in the first Test after his stunning 196, while debutant Tom Hartley took seven wickets to help England over the line.

It led Stokes, who has also overseen a historic 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan and a thrilling Ashes contest last summer, to declare the win his “greatest triumph” as Test captain and puts England in a great position ahead of the rest of the series.

Here’s everything you need to know and get all the latest India vs England odds and tips here:

When is it?

The five-Test tour started on January 25 in Hyderabad, and below is the full schedule.

1st Test: January 25–29, Hyderabad (4am GMT) - England won by 28 runs

2nd Test: February 2–6, Visakhapatnam (4am GMT)

3rd Test: February 15–19, Rajkot (4am GMT)

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi (4am GMT)

5th Test: March 7–11, Dharamsala (4am GMT)

How can I watch it?

After a late agreement was reached just nine days before the first ball was due to be bowled, TNT Sports will show the series.

TNT Sports can be streamed live via the Discovery+ app, and coverage will start at 3.45am GMT on each day.

Live radio commentary will be on Talksport.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.