Liveupdated1708162511

India vs England LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as Joe Root takes early wicket but hosts build lead

Follow all the action from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 17 February 2024 09:35
Comments
Close
Ben Stokes Insists Leaving Rehan Ahmed Out Of Third Test Was Never Considered

England gave India a leg up in the absence of Ravi Ashwin as Joe Root’s ugly dismissal sparked a dramatic collapse on the third day of the third Test in Rajkot.

Ashwin’s bombshell withdrawal from the Test the previous evening because of a family emergency meant India could only replace their premier spinner with a substitute fielder, depleting their bowling.

But they found their guests in an obliging mood as Root’s patented reverse ramp off Jasprit Bumrah was brilliantly caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal, and a position of 224-2 became 319 all out. Root was far from alone from contributing to his own demise, with Ben Duckett (153) and Ben Stokes (41) also guilty of loose strokes, as England surrendered a 126-run first-innings deficit before India swelled their advantage to 170 after going to tea on 44-1.

Root partly atoned by making the breakthrough when India batted again, dismissing Rohit Sharma lbw when the home side’s captain missed a sweep. Umpire Joel Wilson’s not out decision was overturned but England still have a lot of work to do in the final session to swing back a bit of momentum.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.

1708162511

India vs England

23.6

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

17 February 2024 09:35
1708162510

India vs England

23.5

APPEAL! Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Foakes, appeal made for L.B.W.

17 February 2024 09:35
1708162391

India vs England

23.4

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

17 February 2024 09:33
1708162390

India vs England

23.3

Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

17 February 2024 09:33
1708162332

India vs England

23.2

Tom Hartley to Shubman Gill. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

17 February 2024 09:32
1708162273

India vs England

22.6

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

17 February 2024 09:31
1708162222

India vs England

22.5

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

17 February 2024 09:30
1708162221

India vs England

22.4

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, mis-fielded by Anderson, fielded by Duckett.

17 February 2024 09:30
1708162152

India vs England

22.3

James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood.

17 February 2024 09:29
1708162151

India vs England

22.2

FOUR! James Anderson to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs.

17 February 2024 09:29

