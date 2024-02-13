India vs England predictions: Cricket betting tips, third Test odds and free bets

Established 2022 50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

Jaiswal to continue breakout series Before the start of the series, India would have had fears about the future of their batting unit. With Kohli sidelined and Rohit Sharma nearing the end of his career, experience was thin on the ground for the hosts. Yashasvi Jaiswal made an impression on his Test match debut with 171 against the West Indies, but endured a lean time on the tour of South Africa. But, he dispelled any notion that he could not hack playing at the highest level against a quality team, blasting an innings of 80 in the first Test. Jaiswal followed up his display with an even better performance in Visakhapatnam, smashing his maiden Test double century.

His knock was the decisive innings of the game, although Bumrah's spell with the ball prevented England making serious inroads into India's first-innings total. Jaiswal's best knocks have come in the first innings and Sharma will be looking for his rising star to produce once more for the hosts. India vs England 3rd Test Tip 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal top India batter first innings – 7/2

Will Hartley step up in Leach absence? After a brilliant performance in the first Test, Hartley continued the impressive start to his Test career with five wickets at Visakhapatnam. The left-arm spinner was on point in the second innings with figures of four for 77 to give England a chance to chase down a mammoth score. When Stokes has thrown him the ball Hartley has not disappointed outside of Jaiswal’s assault in the first innings at Hyderabad. The 24-year-old has taken wickets in a timely manner, although he has lacked control of the run rate.

Without Leach, Hartley will need to step up and find his line and length to keep runs off the board. It's a big ask in his third Test, but he has already shown that he has the attributes to succeed. After taking 14 wickets in his first two Tests we're backing him to continue to add to the wicket column by striking at least six times in Rajkot. India vs England 3rd Test Tip 2: Tom Hartley to take over 5.5 match wickets – 5/6

Stokes to mark special occasion Stokes has been a revelation as England Test captain, but his overall achievements in the game cannot be overstated. He played the pivotal roles in England’s victories in the 2019 World Cup and 2022 World T20, and provided many memorable moments against Australia in the Ashes, winning the urn in the 2015 series. Time and again when England have needed Stokes to perform, he has put his hand up with bat, ball or in the field to produce a moment of magic. Now as he earns his 100th cap, joining a select group of players, we could see more fireworks from the England captain.

He won't be bowling in Rajkot due to his longstanding knee injury, but Stokes remains a key cog in the middle order. Given Stokes' love of a big occasion, we're taking the odds for him to score his 14th Test hundred in Rajkot. India vs England 3rd Test Tip 3: Ben Stokes to score century first innings – 8/1

