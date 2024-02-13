India vs England predictions: Cricket betting tips, third Test odds and free bets

India vs England 3rd Test betting tips
India and England are all square in their Test series ahead of the third match in Rajkot, beginning Thursday morning (4am, TNT Sports 1).
The home side fought back in Visakhapatnam after losing the opening match as Jasprit Bumrah inspired a 106-run victory with a devastating spell of bowling.
England battled hard to chase down what would have been a record fourth-innings score in India, but Ben Stokes’ men were bowled out for 292.
The series remains wide open for both teams, although India’s hopes have taken a knock by the news that Virat Kohli will be out for the remaining three matches.
Shreyas Iyer has been left out of the third Test squad and KL Rahul is still injured, leaving India’s batting thin on experience.
England have had a fitness blow too as Jack Leach has been ruled out of the tour with a knee problem, placing pressure on their three young spinners to carry the load.
Cricket betting sites make India odds-on to win in Rajkot, while England’s 29/10 odds show they’re not complete outsiders on a special occasion for Stokes, who will collect his 100th cap.
Jaiswal to continue breakout series
Before the start of the series, India would have had fears about the future of their batting unit. With Kohli sidelined and Rohit Sharma nearing the end of his career, experience was thin on the ground for the hosts.
Yashasvi Jaiswal made an impression on his Test match debut with 171 against the West Indies, but endured a lean time on the tour of South Africa.
But, he dispelled any notion that he could not hack playing at the highest level against a quality team, blasting an innings of 80 in the first Test. Jaiswal followed up his display with an even better performance in Visakhapatnam, smashing his maiden Test double century.
His knock was the decisive innings of the game, although Bumrah’s spell with the ball prevented England making serious inroads into India’s first-innings total.
Jaiswal’s best knocks have come in the first innings and Sharma will be looking for his rising star to produce once more for the hosts. After looking at betting sites, we’re backing Jaiswal to continue his form with another leading display for India in the first innings at odds of 7/2 with Betway.
India vs England 3rd Test Tip 1: Yashasvi Jaiswal top India batter first innings – 7/2 Betway
Will Hartley step up in Leach absence?
After a brilliant performance in the first Test, Hartley continued the impressive start to his Test career with five wickets at Visakhapatnam.
The left-arm spinner was on point in the second innings with figures of four for 77 to give England a chance to chase down a mammoth score. When Stokes has thrown him the ball Hartley has not disappointed outside of Jaiswal’s assault in the first innings at Hyderabad.
The 24-year-old has taken wickets in a timely manner, although he has lacked control of the run rate.
Without Leach, Hartley will need to step up and find his line and length to keep runs off the board. It’s a big ask in his third Test, but he has already shown that he has the attributes to succeed.
After taking 14 wickets in his first two Tests and looking at the prices on betting apps, we’re backing him to continue to add to the wicket column by striking at least six times in Rajkot at odds of 5/6 with bet365.
India vs England 3rd Test Tip 2: Tom Hartley to take over 5.5 match wickets – 5/6 bet365
Stokes to mark special occasion
Stokes has been a revelation as England Test captain, but his overall achievements in the game cannot be overstated.
He played the pivotal roles in England’s victories in the 2019 World Cup and 2022 World T20, and provided many memorable moments against Australia in the Ashes, winning the urn in the 2015 series.
Time and again when England have needed Stokes to perform, he has put his hand up with bat, ball or in the field to produce a moment of magic. Now as he earns his 100th cap, joining a select group of players, we could see more fireworks from the England captain.
He won’t be bowling in Rajkot due to his longstanding knee injury, but Stokes remains a key cog in the middle order.
BoyleSports are offering odds of 5/2 for him to score a half-century in the first innings or 8/1 to notch a century.
Given Stokes’ love of a big occasion, we’re taking the 8/1 for him to score his 14th Test hundred in Rajkot.
India vs England 3rd Test Tip 3: Ben Stokes to score century first innings – 8/1 BoyleSports
