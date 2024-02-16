Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England look to take the lead in their five-Test series against India with the third Test at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Fresh off the heroics of Hyderabad, where England turned a 190-run first-innings deficit into a stunning 28-run win, Ben Stokes’ side were humbled by India and Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance with the ball, succumbing to a 106-run defeat to leave the series all square.

Mark Wood has provided a spark with the ball during India’s first innings, but the hosts have dominated with the bat, including centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

Here’s everything you need to know and get all the latest odds and tips here:

When is it?

The five-Test tour started on January 25 in Hyderabad, and below is the full schedule.

1st Test: January 25–29, Hyderabad (4am GMT) - England won by 28 runs

2nd Test: February 2–6, Visakhapatnam (4am GMT) - India won by 106 runs

3rd Test: February 15–19, Rajkot (4am GMT)

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi (4am GMT)

5th Test: March 7–11, Dharamsala (4am GMT)

How can I watch it?

After a late agreement was reached just nine days before the first ball was due to be bowled, TNT Sports will show the series.

TNT Sports can be streamed live via the Discovery+ app, and coverage will start at 3.45am GMT on each day.

Live radio commentary will be on Talksport.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.