Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

The 41-year-old took 417 Test wickets, the 14th most in history and the fourth most in Indian cricket history

Jack Rathborn
Friday 24 December 2021 12:38
<p>Harbhajan Singh of India celebrates the wicket of Hashim Amla of South Africa in 2008</p>

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, to end a glittering 23-year career in the sport.

A fun character, the 41-year-old made his international debut in 1998 and played 103 tests, 236 one-day internationals and 28 Twenty20 internationals, taking 711 wickets across the three formats and winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20I World Cup.

Singh took 417 wickets in Test cricket - which ranks him 14th all-time and is the fourth most in Indian cricket history. He did so at an average of 32.46 and a 2.84 economy. Singh also took 269 more wickets in ODIs and added 25 in T20i matches.

He last played for India in a T20I in 2016, but has continued to play in the Indian Premier League, turning out for the Kolkata Knight Riders in three matches in the 2021 season.

He finishes his career as the country’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in test cricket, after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and R Ashwin.

“There comes a time in your life when you must take some tough decisions and move ahead,” Harbhajan said in a video message posted on YouTube.

“I have been meaning to make this announcement for the last few years, but I was waiting for the right moment to share it with all of you. Today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket.”

Reuters contributed to this report

