India vs Nepal LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Men's Asian Games
Follow all the action from Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field
Follow live coverage of India vs Nepal from the Men's Asian Games today.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
India vs Nepal
6.6
Sandeep Lamichhane to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Chhetri.
India vs Nepal
6.5
Sandeep Lamichhane to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Sheikh.
India vs Nepal
6.4
FOUR! Sandeep Lamichhane to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
India vs Nepal
6.3
SIX! Sandeep Lamichhane to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep extra cover for 6 runs.
India vs Nepal
6.2
Sandeep Lamichhane to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Kami.
India vs Nepal
6.1
Sandeep Lamichhane to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs.
India vs Nepal
5.6
Dipendra Singh Airee to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Quicker ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
India vs Nepal
5.5
Dipendra Singh Airee to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Quicker ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bohara.
India vs Nepal
5.3
Dipendra Singh Airee to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Malla.
India vs Nepal
5.2
Dipendra Singh Airee to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jha.
