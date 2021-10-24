India vs Pakistan LIVE: T20 World Cup teams team, score and latest updates today
Who will triumph in one of cricket’s great rivalries? Follow all the latest updates from the T20 World Cup
India are taking on Pakistan in a mouth-watering opener to their Super 12 campaigns at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Such is the strength of the rivalry that the two nations rarely meet outside of official tournaments and have not played in any format since they faced off in Manchester during the 2019 World Cup, where India won a rain-affected match.
India are the favourites to win Group 2, which also contains New Zealand, Namibia, Afghanistan and Scotland, with the latter two meeting tomorrow in Sharjah, and the Indians are arguably the favourites for the trophy itself. But Pakistan are always dangerous and unpredictable, with enough firepower to beat anyone on their day.
Virat Kohli will stand down as T20 captain after the tournament but remains the player to stop and he will come in at No3 behind India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will carry plenty of threat with the ball in hand. Pakistan will rely on the batting brilliance of Babar Azam, the world’s No2 ranked T20 batter, while Mohammad Rizwan also offers the potential for big, fast runs. Follow all the action below, live.
India vs Pakistan - India arrive as T20 World Cup favourites
It is a mild curiosity that a side that has become so synonymous with T20 cricket have a reasonably disappointing record at it’s major tournament. The IPL’s epoch-defining innovation arrived after India’s sole World T20 triumph, in 2007, and they have reached the final only once since.
Yet they do rank as the favourites for this competition, not least for the fact that the entirety of their squad come fresh from the dizzying, dazzling domestic behemoth on these very same pitches. Indian cricket has developed into a fearsome beast of rounded cricketers in ever mould, producing some of the world’s fiercest hitters and fastest bowlers.
That is not to say that India enter this tournament without questions, as we will come to, and there is a sense that India’s place as this format’s super-power will only be truly defined if they secure victory on November 14. The pressure of the weight of the expectations of more than one billion people’s will rest heavy on the shoulders of a fine side but Virat Kohli’s men rarely appear truly encumbered.
Geopolitical tensions dictate that these two do no longer meet outside of occasions like these, so this is an encounter that must be savoured, mattering hugely to hundreds of millions of people in two proud nations for whom this is a sport to worship. In a tournament where both may consider themselves on welcoming ground - Pakistan in their adopted cricketing homestead, India as ostensible hosts - this is a meeting of genuine novelty between two sets of players who, rarely for T20 cricket, do not often encounter one another.
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is our venue for one of sport’s great grudge matches - it’s India vs Pakistan and the first ball is an hour away...
