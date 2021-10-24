Fans get in the spirit before the World Cup showdown (AP)

India are taking on Pakistan in a mouth-watering opener to their Super 12 campaigns at the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Such is the strength of the rivalry that the two nations rarely meet outside of official tournaments and have not played in any format since they faced off in Manchester during the 2019 World Cup, where India won a rain-affected match.

India are the favourites to win Group 2, which also contains New Zealand, Namibia, Afghanistan and Scotland, with the latter two meeting tomorrow in Sharjah, and the Indians are arguably the favourites for the trophy itself. But Pakistan are always dangerous and unpredictable, with enough firepower to beat anyone on their day.

Virat Kohli will stand down as T20 captain after the tournament but remains the player to stop and he will come in at No3 behind India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will carry plenty of threat with the ball in hand. Pakistan will rely on the batting brilliance of Babar Azam, the world’s No2 ranked T20 batter, while Mohammad Rizwan also offers the potential for big, fast runs. Follow all the action below, live.