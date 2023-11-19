India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket World Cup final updates as Aussies win the toss and choose to bowl
Follow all the live action from the 2023 Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia in the blog below
India take on Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, in a bid to win their first major ICC global event since 2011.
Australia have historically enjoyed the most success in the tournament, and Pat Cummins’ men have reached the nations’ eighth ODI World Cup final with a hard-fought win over South Africa.
India however go into the match as firm favourites having blown away all competition throughout the tournament, they went through the nine group matches unbeaten and then in the semi-finals eased past against New Zealand, with an impressive performance with both bat and ball.
The stage is set, and it will be a major one, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad can hold 132,000, almost all of whom will be cheering for India, which could weigh heavily on their shoulders, although they have not shown any indication of being burdened by the weight of a nation throughout the tournament so far.
Rohit Sharma and his team have a chance to write themselves into the history books, but first they will have to overcome an in-form Australia who have shown grit and determination since they lost to India in the group stages, including a memorable Glenn Maxwell-inspired victory over Afghanistan.
Follow all the live action below and get the latest odds and tips here.
India vs Australia
India captain Rohit Sharma has urged his team-mates to contain their emotions as they prepare for a home World Cup final that represents “the biggest moment” of their sporting lives.
Twelve years since their last triumph on the global stage, cricket’s superpower nation is one game away from glory as the duo battle with Australia in Ahmedabad.
Rohit Sharma highlights the importance of India’s work ethic ahead of final
The captain acknowledges the Ahmedabad match against Australia will be ‘the biggest moment’ of their sporting lives.
India vs Australia
Here are some photos of the toss:
India vs Australia
Here are some photos of the team warming up ahead of play:
Australia win the toss and choose to bowl
Pat Cummins confirms Australia are unchanged from their semi-final and Rohit confirms he would have chosen to bat if he had won the toss.
Rohit Sharma: “It’s a dream come true to be captaining the team in the final, but there is a task in front of us.”
India are also playing the same team.
Australia win the toss and choose to bowl
Pat Cummins has won the toss and will bowl first: “It looks like a bit of a drier wicket, so bowl on it during the day and chase on it in the evening.
“We’ve played these guys a lot, it’s always a fantastic day and I don’t think it’ll be any different today.”
India vs Australia
In case you were wondering, here is what has been decided for the additional performances at the stadium:
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finale between India and Australia on Sunday will feature performances by Dua Lipa and an aerial show by the Indian Air Force.
The high-profile match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, and will have several VIPs attending, including the Indian and Australian prime ministers.
Cricket World Cup final to include pre-game show featuring Dua Lipa and IAF flypast
There was no opening ceremony ahead of first game of cricket tournament, but hosts India are pulling out all the stops for final in which they are favourites
India vs Australia
Onto the match itself, and here is a pitch report:
Hosts India will face Australia on Sunday 19 November in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
The 48-game tournament will conclude at the 130,000-seat Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium in the world.
Both India and Australia have had stellar performances throughout the World Cup, and the teams are now just one step away from achieving the greatest accolade in cricket.
IND v AUS: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report, Ahmedabad weather ahead of WC final
Final Cricket World Cup 2023 showdown takes place this Sunday
India vs Australia
Turning attention towards the final, but firstly a small controversy over the late pitch-change for India’s match against the Kiwis.
A major controversy has erupted after the pitch for India’s semi-final cricket match against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was changed at the last minute, dubbed by one commentator as “outrageous”.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian team management were accused of getting the pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium changed before the match, without taking the permission of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC has come out in defence of the late switch and said such changes were “common”.
Strong remarks were made over accusations that the change favoured the Indian side. Indian commentator and former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar dismissed the accusations and said those making them were “morons” who he hoped would “just shut up”.
Why India is under fire over pitch change ahead of Cricket World Cup final
Cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar says ‘morons’ saying pitch change benefited Indian side should ‘just shut up’
India vs Australia
And here’s a look back at Australia’s narrow win over South Africa:
Australia survived a determined South African resistance to secure a place in the Cricket World Cup final with a thrilling three-wicket win in a low-scoring but entertaining semi-final.
The two semi-finals could not have been more different. In Mumbai, India blew New Zealand away with their batting prowess, and dominated with skilful bowling, while both teams in Kolkata had to dig in and battle in the bowling-friendly conditions.
Australia hold their nerve against South Africa to reach Cricket World Cup final
Australia had to dig deep to secure a close-fought victory over South Africa in Kolkata
India vs Australia
First, let’s take a look back at the semi-finals, starting with India:
Virat Kohli’s record-breaking innings might be remembered as the “stuff of dreams” but it was Mohammed Shami who bowled India to their first ODI World Cup final for 12 years, as they secured a 70-run victory over New Zealand.
Kohli added yet another entry next to his name in the history books when he recorded his 50th ODI century, eclipsing the great Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49, as India put on what proved to be a match-winning total of 397.
Kohli is the record breaker but Shami bowled India to the World Cup final
The hosts cruised through the group stages but faced some pressure for the first time in the tournament
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies