Teenage South Africa pace sensation makes IPL history with Mumbai Indians

Kwena Maphaka, aged just 17, made his Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The teenager became the third-youngest overseas player in the history of the IPL when he took to the field for the match on Wednesday.

Maphaka was signed as a replacement after Dilshan Madushanka sustained a hamstring injury and was forced to withdraw from the tournament.

The teenage left-armer is still in his final year of school and emerged into the limelight when he finished the under-19 World Cup earlier this year as the leading wicket taker.

He claimed 21 wickets in six games at an average of 9.71.

Maphaka has just two first class caps to his name having made his debut for Paarl Royals against the Liones in December 2023.

However, his debut did not go to plan. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Maphaka bowled four overs, took no wickets and went for 66 runs at an economy of 16.50 per over.

Sunrisers stormed to 277 for three from their 20 overs, and Mumbai Indians fell short in the chase, only reaching 246, losing by 31 runs.

It was a key moment for the teenager, who lined up alongside the experienced Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and fellow countryman Gerald Coetzee for the Mumbai Indians.

In the 2024 IPL, the Mumbai Indians have not got off to the best start. They have lost both their opening two matches and have a net run rate of -0.925.

The only team below them in the table are the Lucknow Super Giants, who have played one game less than the Mumbai-based franchise.

The Chennai Super Kings top the table after winning their opening two matches.

In the 2023 edition, Mumbai Indians finished fourth in the table, having won eight of their 14 matches in the competition, which was won by the Gujarat Titans.