Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cricket legend Inzamam-ul-Haq has resigned as the chief selector of Pakistan’s national team after allegations of a conflict of interest emerged in the middle of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The 53-year-old former Pakistan skipper’s resignation on 29 October comes after reports emerged from the country’s media about the alleged conflict of interest in the World Cup squad selection process.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also formed a five-member committee to investigate the allegations, it said on X/Twitter.

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process,” the PCB said.

“The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner.”

Media reports said one of Inzamam’s co-directors, Talha Rehmani, in UK-based company Yazoo International Ltd is the managing director of Saya Corporation, an agency that represents some major Pakistani cricketers.

The cricketers include captain Babar Azam, bowler Shaheen Afridi and wicketkeeper and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Rizwan is also a director at Yazoo alongside Inzamam, according to the UK’s public sector database.

Inzamam has maintained that his association with agent and partner has never affected or compromised his decision-making as a selector.

The former international cricketer, who was also the chairman of the junior men’s selection committee, said in a statement released by the PCB that he will resume his duties with the national board if the committee finds him “not guilty”.

“I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media,” said Inzamam, who was appointed as PCB’s chief selector in August.

“If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector.”

The PCB, in the same statement, said it “appreciated and acknowledged Inzamam’s decision to voluntarily step down during this investigation”.

Inzamam’s decision to step down comes as his side faces a nightmare run in the Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan has not won a single game after triumphing in their opening two matches against Sri Lanka and Netherlands.

Azam’s side suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of India, the hosts of the World Cup, on 14 October at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan are currently in seventh place on the World Cup 2023 table, with four points from six matches.

They are due on the field on Tuesday against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens stadium. If Azam’s team loses this fixture, the side can be considered to be eliminated from the tournament.