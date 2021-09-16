The 2021 Indian Premier League season was suspended indefinitely back in May amid the country’s mounting Covid crisis.

There were fears this year’s competition could be cancelled altogether, but it has now been confirmed that it will go ahead in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will open the 2021 IPL on Sunday 19 September when they take on 2018 winners Chennai Super Kings.

And that kicks off a month of non-stop cricket as eight teams compete for a place in the final on Friday 15 October.

Here is a full list of the 2021 Indian Premier League fixtures.

All times BST.

Sunday 19 September: Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians (Dubai 3pm)

Monday 20 September: Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Abu Dhabi, 3pm)

Tuesday 21 September: Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals (Dubau, 3pm)

Wednesday 22 September: Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai, 3pm)

Thursday 23 September: Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi, 3pm)

Friday 24 September: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah, 3pm)

Saturday 25 September: Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals (Abu Dhabi, 2pm), Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings (Sharjah, 11am)

Sunday 26 September: Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders (Abu Dhabi, 11am), Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians (Dubai, 3pm)

Monday 27 September: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals (Dubai, 3pm)

Tuesday 28 September: Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals (Sharjah, 11am), Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings (Abu Dhabi, 3pm)

Wednesday 29 September: Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore (Dubai, 3pm)

Thursday 30 September: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (Sharjah, 3pm)

Friday 1 October: Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings (Dubai, 3pm)

Saturday 2 October: Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals (Sharjah, 11am), Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings (Abu Dhabi, 3pm)

Sunday 3 October: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings (Sharjah, 11am), Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Dubai, 3pm)

Monday 4 October: Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings (Dubai, 3pm)

Tuesday 5 October: Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (Sharjah, 3pm)

Wednesday 6 October: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad (Abu Dhabi, 3pm)

Thursday 7 October: Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings (Dubai, 11am), Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals (Sharjah, 3pm)

Friday 8 October: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians (Abu Dhabi, 11am), Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals (Dubai, 3pm)

Sunday 10 October: Qualifier 1 (Dubai, 3pm)

Monday 11 October: Eliminator (Sharjah, 3pm)

Wednesday 13 October: Qualifier 2 (Sharjah, 3pm)

Friday 15 October: Final (Dubai, 3pm)