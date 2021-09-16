IPL 2021: How to watch games live on TV and online

The Indian Premier League will restart mid-September after being suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic in May.

Clubs went ahead as planned and began the league in April but it quickly became apparent it couldn’t continue as cases started to rise.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said at the time: “The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL.

“This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.”

Now that cases have decreased, the league has been permitted to get back underway. Here’s all you need to know about it.

When is it?

The IPL restarts on Sunday, 19 September with a match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians.

Where can I watch?

Sky Sports holds the broadcasting rights in the UK and they will be showing all the matches. Subscribers will be able to stream the games on the app and website.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Odds

Chennai Super Kings - 5/2

Delhi Capitals - 11/4

Mumbai Indians - 3/1

Royals Challengers Bangalore - 5/1

Rajasthan Royals - 12/1

Punjab Kings - 14/1

Kolkata Knight Riders - 25/1

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 50/1