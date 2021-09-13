The T20 World Cup will get underway next month with some England stars withdrawing from the Indian Premier League to focus on the upcoming tournament.

Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan all pointed to their commitment to their international cricket as to why they wouldn’t be playing in the IPL.

England have a busy winter with the Ashes in Australia immediately following the T20 World Cup.

Woakes told The Guardian about his decision: “With the World Cup and the Ashes, it would have been too much in a short space of time. I would have loved to have been part of the IPL but something has to give.

“A World Cup and an Ashes tour, it’s almost as big a winter as our summer was in 2019. It’s a shame with what’s going on Covid-wise that it’s not going to be as normal as everyone would like. But, from a cricket perspective, it’s very exciting.”

Here is all you need to know about next month’s T20 World Cup.

When does it start?

The T20 World Cup will begin on 17 October 2021 in a group match between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Oman.

Odds

India - 5/2

England - 3/1

Australia - 5/1

New Zealand - 6/1

West Indies - 6/1

Pakistan - 10/1

Full schedule

17 October: Sri Lanka vs Ireland - group A

18 October: Papua New Guinea vs Oman - group A

19 October: Bangladesh vs Namibia - group B, Netherlands vs Scotland - group B

20 October: Ireland vs Oman - group A, Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea - group A

21 October: Namibia vs Scotland - group B, Bangladesh vs Netherlands - group B

22 October: Papua New Guinea vs Ireland - group A, Sri Lanka vs Oman - group A

23 October: Netherlands vs Namibia - group B, Bangladesh vs Scotland - group B

24 October: Australia vs Pakistan - Super 12 1, India vs South Africa - Super 12 2

25 October: TBC vs TBC - Super 12 1, New Zealand vs West Indies - Super 12 1

26 October: Afghanistan vs TBC - Super 12 2, England vs TBC - Super 12 2

27 October: New Zealand vs TBC - Super 12 1

28 October: Afghanistan vs TBC - Super 12 2, Australia vs West Indies - Super 12 1

29 October: Pakistan vs TBC - Super 12 1, India vs TBC Super 12 2

30 October: England vs South Africa - Super 12 2, West Indies vs TBC Super 12 1

31 October: New Zealand vs Pakistan - Super 12 1, Australia vs TBC - Super 12 1

1 November: Afghanistan vs South Africa - Super 12 2, India vs England - Super 12 2

2 November: TBC vs TBC - Super 12 2, New Zealand vs TBC - Super 12 1

3 November: Pakistan vs West Indies - Super 12 1

4 November: Australia vs TBC - Super 12 1, Afghanistan vs England - Super 12 2

5 November: South Africa vs TBC- Super 12 2, India vs TBC - Super 12 2

6 November: Pakistan vs TBC - Super 12 1, Australia vs New Zealand - Super 12 1

7 November: England vs TBC - Super 12 2, West Indies vs TBC - Super 12 1

8 November: South Africa vs TBC - Super 12 2, India vs Afghanistan - Super 12 2

11 November: TBC vs TBC - first semi-final

12 November: TBC vs TBC - second semi-final

14 November: TBC vs TBC - final