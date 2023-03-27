IPL 2023 schedule and cricket match dates

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns in 2023 ready to again thrill as cricket’s most star-studded and lucrative franchise Twenty20 competition.

For the first time in four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the T20 tournament reverts to a traditional home-and-away format.

The Gujarat Titans are bidding to defend the title they claimed in their debut campaign last year.

The Rajasthan Royals, beaten finalists last year, should again be strong, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hopeful this will be the year they finally end their IPL duck.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Indian Premier League?

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League starts on 31 March and will end with the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 28 May.

Which teams are competing in IPL 2023?

After the addition of two more franchises before the 2022 season, the IPL remains a ten-team competition this year.

The ten teams are: Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2023 match schedule

Friday 31 March: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (3pm BST)

Saturday 1 April: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali (11am BST)

Saturday 1 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (3pm BST)

Sunday 2 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow (11am BST)

Sunday 2 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (3pm BST)

Monday 3 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (3pm BST)

Tuesday 4 April: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (3pm BST)

Wednesday 5 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (3pm BST)

Thursday 6 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (3pm BST)

Friday 7 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (3pm BST)

Saturday 8 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (11am BST)

Saturday 8 April: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai (3pm BST)

Sunday 9 April: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (11am BST)

Sunday 9 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (3pm BST)

Monday 10 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Benglaruru (3pm BST)

Tuesday 11 April: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi (3pm BST)

Wednesday 12 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (3pm BST)

Thursday 13 April: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (3pm BST)

Friday 14 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (3pm BST)

Saturday 15 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (11am BST)

Saturday 15 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (3pm BST)

Sunday 16 April: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai (11am BST)

Sunday 16 April: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Rouyals, Ahmedabad (3pm BST)

Monday 17 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (3pm BST)

Tuesday 18 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (3pm BST)

Wednesday 19 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (3pm BST)

Thursday 20 April: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (11am BST)

Thursday 20 April: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (3pm BST)

Friday 21 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (3pm BST)

Saturday 22 April: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (11am BST)

Saturday 22 April: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai (3pm BST)

Sunday 23 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (11am BST)

Sunday 23 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata (3pm BST)

Monday 24 April: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (3pm BST)

Tuesday 25 April: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (3pm BST)

Wednesday 26 April: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (3pm BST)

Thursday 27 April: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (3pm BST)

Friday 28 April: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (3pm BST)

Saturday 29 April: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (11am BST)

Saturday 29 April: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (3pm BST)

Sunday 30 April: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai (11am BST)

Sunday 30 April: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (3pm BST)

Monday 1 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (3pm BST)

Tuesday 2 May: Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (3pm BST)

Wednesday 3 May: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mohali (3pm BST)

Thursday 4 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Giants, Lucknow (11am BST)

Thursday 4 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (3pm BST)

Friday 5 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (3pm BST)

Saturday 6 May: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai (11am BST)

Saturday 6 May: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (3pm BST)

Sunday 7 May: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (11am BST)

Sunday 7 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (3pm BST)

Monday 8 May: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata (3pm BST)

Tuesday 9 May: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (3pm BST)

Wednesday 10 May: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai (3pm BST)

Thursday 11 May: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (3pm BST)

Friday 12 May: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (3pm BST)

Saturday 13 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad (11am BST)

Saturday 13 May: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi (3pm BST)

Sunday 14 May: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (11am BST)

Sunday 14 May: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai (3pm BST)

Monday 15 May: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (3pm BST)

Tuesday 16 May: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (3pm BST)

Wednesday 17 May: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamshala (3pm BST)

Thursday 18 May: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (3pm BST)

Friday 19 May: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamshala (3pm BST)

Saturday 20 May: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi (11am BST)

Saturday 20 May: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (3pm BST)

Sunday 21 May: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (11am BST)

Sunday 21 May: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (3pm BST)

Playoffs

Qualifier 1: First placed team vs Second placed team (Venue and date TBC, 3pm BST)

Eliminator: Third placed team vs Fourth placed team (Venue and date TBC, 3pm BST)

Qualifier 2: Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator (Venue and date TBC, 3pm BST)

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 (Ahmedabad, 3pm BST Sunday 28 May)