Jos Buttler among five IPL players in England ODI squad despite calendar clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England have included five Indian Premier League players in their one-day international squad to face the West Indies, including former captain Jos Buttler, but have not ruled out allowing individuals to skip the series in favour of their franchise.

A clash between the closing stages of the IPL and England’s three-match series came about after mounting hostilities between India and Pakistan saw the lucrative tournament paused, then rescheduled.

The restarted IPL is due to conclude on June 3, while Harry Brook’s first assignment as England captain features games on May 29, June 1 and June 3.

The situation has put the England and Wales Cricket Board in a difficult position, torn between supporting its Indian counterparts at a sensitive time, allowing its players to fulfill their contracts and maintaining the integrity of its own international product.

For now, at least, they have kicked that decision down the road and will continue to mull the situation over.

Buttler’s Gujarat Titans squad top the current IPL table, meaning his is highly likely to be at the centre of the dilemma, while the recalled Will Jacks (Mumbai Indians) and Jacob Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) could also find themselves in the same situation.

The other two IPL players who have been selected to face the Windies, Jofra Archer and Jamie Overton, are with teams who cannot reach the finals.

A spokesperson for the ECB said: “We’re keen to support the IPL and the BCCI in getting the schedule up and running, and to facilitate players’ return should they choose to go back.

“No objection certificates have been granted based on the original IPL dates, so we’ll need to review any potential extensions, particularly in relation to any clash with the final white-ball squad. We’ll continue to work closely with the BCCI and the IPL as the situation develops.”