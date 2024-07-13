Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England add Mark Wood to squad for second Test against West Indies

Wood has been called up for Thursday’s clash at Trent Bridge in place of record wicket-taker James Anderson, who retired on Friday.

Rory Dollard
Saturday 13 July 2024 11:05
Mark Wood has been called up by England (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mark Wood has been called up by England (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

England have added Mark Wood to their squad for the second Test against the West Indies.

Wood has been called up for Thursday’s clash at Trent Bridge in place of record wicket-taker James Anderson, who retired on Friday after his 188th and final cap at Lord’s.

Wood, who last featured for the Test side on the tour of India in March, joins a seam attack including Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes as well as uncapped Nottinghamshire paceman Dillon Pennington.

James Anderson retired from Test cricket on Friday (Steven Paston/PA)
James Anderson retired from Test cricket on Friday (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

The 34-year-old joins up with the team in Nottingham on Tuesday having yet to play a first-class game for Durham since returning from England’s T20 World Cup campaign last month.

As the quickest bowler in the country, he offers a unique dimension to the bowling group and could form a dangerous partnership with Atkinson, who took 12 wickets on debut and hit 90mph in England’s innings victory in the first Test against the Windies.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in