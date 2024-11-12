James Anderson predicts Jofra Archer to have ‘huge’ impact for England in Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

James Anderson has predicted Jofra Archer to have a “huge” impact on next year’s Ashes series as the seamer targets a return to England whites in 2025.

Archer has not featured in Test cricket since February 2021 but is hoping to be fit to feature in international red-ball cricket next year after several injury-plagued years.

The fast bowler has been a regular in England’s white-ball sides this year and consistently produced the impressive pace and movement that so enlivened his debut Ashes series in 2019.

With Anderson and long-time opening partner Stuart Broad now retired, opportunities abound for England’s seamers as coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes look to build a deep group of quicks for next winter’s tour of Australia.

And Anderson, who has taken on a role as a fast bowling mentor and coach since the end of his international career in July, believes that Archer could prove to be a point of difference.

“I’ve not been involved with white-ball cricket, but it seems like [Archer] is going well,” Anderson told The Guardian. “They’re being careful and, if we can keep him fit, the Ashes is a definite opportunity.

open image in gallery Jofra Archer has been building up his fitness as he aims to return to Test cricket ( Action Images via Reuters )

“The only worry is whether the injuries have scared him away from Test cricket and he thinks: ‘Can my body cope?’ But if Jofra works hard enough, and he’s managed well, he would be huge for us in the Ashes.”

Anderson’s Test career was brought to an end after the opening match of the summer against the West Indies in July with Stokes and McCullum looking to give opportunities to younger bowlers with next year’s series against Australia in mind.

Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts have since all impressed both at home and in Pakistan, though will face a different challenge come the Ashes.

Anderson is confident, though, that the group are tracking well. “I think we’ve got enough experience with Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer potentially, and then the guys that are coming in. Gus Atkinson has done really well, and so have Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts.

“They’re getting experience all the time and if they’ve got 12 Tests under their belts that’s great. It doesn’t have to be 50 Tests. We’ve got a nice mix with different types of bowlers for different conditions. If everyone’s fit it’s going to be difficult to narrow [selection] down.”

England’s leading wicket-taker has been particularly impressed by Surrey seamer Atkinson: “He has got it all. Pace, skill and he picks up things really quickly.

open image in gallery Gus Atkinson has impressed James Anderson ( REUTERS )

“I’ve worked with him a little bit and he’ll say: ‘Right, I want to learn an inswinger’ and within 12 balls he’ll have it. That’s a great trait. He’s got amazing ability and a great temperament.”