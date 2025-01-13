James Anderson to continue playing career after signing new Lancashire deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Anderson will continue his playing career with Lancashire after signing a new deal with the county for 2025.

Anderson, 42, concluded his record-breaking England career last summer, finishing with 704 Test wickets after more than two decades in the side.

He has since joined the coaching staff, but kept his options open to continuing to feature away from international cricket, entering the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction late last year.

While a deal was not forthcoming, Anderson has now re-committed to his home county in a significant boost for the Red Rose after relegation from Division One of the County Championship last year.

“I am incredibly excited to sign this contract with Lancashire and resume playing professional cricket again next season,” Anderson said after agreeing a season-long deal after the conclusion of his England central contract.

“This club has played a huge part in my life since I was a teenager, so to have the opportunity to wear the Red Rose again and help the side in both red and white ball cricket is one that I am really looking forward to.

“I have been working hard on keeping my fitness levels high and continuing to bowl regularly during my time as a coach with England throughout the winter, with the aim of being able to hit the ground running when the county season starts in April.”

Anderson could make his first T20 appearance of any kind since 2014 in the T20 Blast. His most recent First-Class appearance for Lancashire, meanwhile, came in June when he took 7 for 35 against Nottinghamshire in Southport.

He may also explore opportunities in franchise tournaments around the world, as well as furthering his burgeoning coaching and media careers.

open image in gallery James Anderson made his final Test farewell for England against the West Indies last July ( PA Wire )

“From speaking to Jimmy recently, it became clear that his desire to resume playing professional cricket was strengthening every day and he was just desperate to get back out on the park,” Mark Chilton, Lancashire’s director of cricket, added.

“As it stands, he is fully committed to the county season across both the County Championship and Vitality Blast this summer, and whilst we all recognise he will have other opportunities, he has made it clear playing is his first priority.

“To be able to share a dressing room with England’s all-time leading wicket taker, and one of cricket’s greatest players, is incredible for our squad and I’ve no doubt that our Members and supporters, and cricket fans around the world, will be equally as thrilled to watch Jimmy in action for Lancashire again next summer.”