England have dropped James Anderson and Stuart Broad from their Test squad ahead of the tour of West Indies in another major shake-up.

After Chris Silverwood, Ashley Giles and Graham Thorpe were all dismissed amid the fallout of England’s Ashes thrashing, the decision to drop the country’s two all-time leading wicket-takers was approved by interim director Sir Andrew Strauss and interim head coach Paul Collingwood on Tuesday.

Anderson, who is 39, was England’s standout bowler in Australia and was adamant that he hopes to continue playing until the next Ashes series on home soil.

“Personally, even in these challenging times, I feel in a really good place with my bowling, and have done for a while,” Anderson, who has taken 460 wickets in 169 Tests, wrote in his column in the Telegraph. “I will have to wait and see but I have no intention of finishing.”

More follows...