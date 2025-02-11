Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Champions Trophy in huge blow for India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India cricket have suffered a major injury blow ahead of the Champions Trophy with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out with a lower back issue.

Bumrah picked up the problem towards the end of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in January and has not recovered sufficiently to play any part in the upcoming tournament.

Named ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year after an extraordinary 2024 across formats, the pace ace had originally been included in India’s 15-man squad for the event with hopes that he would recover in time.

But on the day that squads had to be confirmed, India have confirmed that Harshit Rana will replace Bumrah in their party, with mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also earning inclusion at the expense of opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Spearhead Bumrah had been set to lead the attack after starring at the T20 World Cup last year as India claimed an elusive global white-ball trophy.

In his stead, a fit-again Mohammed Shami looks likely to combine with left-arm Arshdeep Singh and Rana in the seam unit with all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

India will play all of their fixtures during the Champions Trophy in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan, which will host the rest of the tournament.

The addition of Chakravarthy to their squad is a nod to the likely spin-friendly conditions they will face. The 33-year-old made his ODI debut against England last weekend after torturing the touring side during the preceding T20I series.

open image in gallery India’s Varun Chakravarthy, right, has been added to their squad for the Champions Trophy ( AP )

India open their tournament against Bangladesh on 20 February before facing Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A.

Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa make up the other group at the eight-team tournament.

India squad for 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.