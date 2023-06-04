Ashes success can ‘set you up for life’ claims Joe Root

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Root believes a good Ashes series can “set you up for life”, less than two weeks before the start of the highly-anticipated series against Australia.

A year on from the start of ‘Bazball’, the attacking and free-flowing brand of cricket championed by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes that has transformed England’s fortunes, it’s about to face its greatest test.

England Test cricket teams are often almost solely judged by success in the Ashes. It is the benchmark.

For Root, it is a chance to perform on the highest stage, without having to take charge as captain, for the first time since the 2015 Ashes series.

“It’s going to be nice to just go and play the game and try and assist where I can for Ben (Stokes) and for the other guys around. Play a slightly different senior role in the team,” Root said.

“They’re always great fun to be a part of - these big games, big series, they’re the ones you want to stand up and play well and it’s just an opportunity to do that again.”

Joe Root has been able to focus solely on his batting since handing the captaincy to Ben Stokes (PA)

England’s young batters have thrilled, but for Harry Brook and Ben Duckett it will be their first taste of Ashes cricket.

Duckett had not played a Test in England before the 10-wicket victory over Ireland earlier this week, and the Ashes is an entirely different beast.

Root wants those coming into the five-Test series for the first time to grasp the opportunity and make history.

“There will be a lot more attention, there will be a lot more noise, there will be a lot more hype around it,” Root said.

“There will be people that might not normally be interested in cricket very interested in cricket for five or six weeks. It’s the same game.

“As soon as the bowler lets go of it, it’s you against the ball. Just go and play as you’ve been playing for the last 12 months. And when it goes well, enjoy everything that comes with it.

“If you’re successful in Ashes cricket it can set you up for life really, not just the rest of your career but beyond it.

“It’s an opportunity to go and make history and hopefully have an incredible two months of it as a group.”