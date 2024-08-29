Joe Root pays touching emotional tribute to former mentor Graham Thorpe

Support truly

Joe Root might have been stranded on 99 for 12 balls before finally reaching the triple figures, but when he did so he lifted his head to the heavens in a touching tribute to Graham Thorpe.

Thorpe was a former England batter and later coach who had an impact on Root’s career from the outset and took his own life after suffering “major depression and anxiety” according to his wife and children and died at the age of 55.

The former Surrey batter had been ill since May 2022, but had a role in developing Root into the batter he has become throughout his career from second XI county cricket, through England Lions, white ball and then later becoming the Test batting coach.

Root played a masterful 143, equalling Sir Alastair Cook’s record for the most England Test centuries, before he was out attempting a reverse scoop.

When asked about his tribute after the close of play on day one of the Test match, Root said: “(It was to) Thorpey.

“I’ve been very lucky to work with a lot of people, whether it be senior players, coaches and mentors.

“He was one of those people who offered me so much and it was nice to be able to think of him in that moment.

“Someone I’m going to sorely miss and who I owe a lot to. He put a lot into my game and my career.

“Without his help I definitely wouldn’t be where I am now.”

Root explained that Thorpe first met him during a second XI match between Surrey and Yorkshire and had selected the batter for the Lions before he had even made a first-class century.

“He saw something with me and pushed hard for me to go away that winter and work with him. Worked tirelessly on my game against spin, being able to get close to the ball, move away from it, utilising different sweeps,” Root said full of emotion.

“Also against pace, making sure I had a good game against high pace and the short ball, different areas.

Joe Root scored an impressive 143 before he was out playing the ramp ( Getty Images )

Joe Root credited Graham Thorpe for helping with all aspects of his game ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Always working very hard to make sure those areas of the game that are different to country cricket you’re up to speed with and are competent at. He pushed very hard for me to be involved in that India tour where I made my debut and from that point onwards we worked together.

“He became England’s white-ball batting coach and then in the Test team as well. I worked so hard at a number of things.

“You’re always having to evolve as a player and you need people you can bounce ideas off, people that can take pressure off you in different ways, know how to talk to you when things aren’t going well and when they are going well.

“I was very lucky to have someone like him, along with others as well. He was the one guy who was constant throughout that 10, 11, 12-year period where I could go to him under pressure and he had a really goods understanding of my game.

“It evolved into more than that, we became good friends and I really enjoyed spending a lot of time with him.

“It was nice to pay a small tribute. He means a lot to me and that was a small thank you.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you