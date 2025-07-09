Jofra Archer returns to England side for third Test against India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jofra Archer will make his long-awaited Test comeback at Lord’s this week – four and a half years on from his last appearance.

With a litany of injury problems finally behind him, Archer has been named in England’s XI for the third Rothesay Test against India.

Captain Ben Stokes confirmed Archer’s return in place of fellow quick Josh Tongue in the only change to a side beaten by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

Lord’s holds happy memories for the 30-year-old, who delivered the World Cup winning super over at the home of cricket in 2019 and returned later that summer to produce an electrifying Test debut against Australia.

His sensational spell to Steve Smith went down as an instant Ashes classic, with the batter floored by a 92mph bouncer that led to Marnus Labuschagne becoming the format’s first ever concussion substitute.

Archer has been treated with kid gloves by the selectors after previous setbacks and he has already played nine white-ball games for England this year.

One County Championship match for Sussex, in which he bowled 18 overs and took one wicket, and a week of training with the side in Birmingham have convinced them he is now ready to go.

He rejoins an attack in need of a cutting edge, with India’s batters piling on big runs in the first two Tests. The tourists have scored seven centuries, led by skipper Shubman Gill’s remarkable tally of 585 runs in four innings.

Tongue drops out despite being the top wicket-taker in the series with 11, but Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes have both been retained.