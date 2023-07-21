The agony and ecstasy of Jonny Bairstow’s 99 not out

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Running off when stranded unbeaten 99 is not something often associated with Test batters, but it is a testament to the innings and the state of the game, that that’s just what Jonny Bairstow did when England were bowled out for 592 and a lead of 275.

The hero of the 2022 first Bazball summer, treated the Old Trafford crowd to a stunning innings and his ability with the bat that saw him preferred in the starting XI to specialist wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Yesterday it was Zak Crawley who dispelled the doubters with his stunning 189, but this time it was the time of Yorkshireman Bairstow, whose place had been criticised, with Foakes arguably the better wicketkeeper.

Bairstow was on 49 when Stuart Broad was out and number 11 James Anderson walked to the crease. He also had it all to do in a very limited time, with rain forecast to shorten the game over the weekend, but he had the crowd on their feet with a stunning 99 from just 81 deliveries to leave Australia confused, tired and searching for answers. Despite the agony of falling one run short of a ton, Bairstow revelled in a memorable innings to boost England’s Ashes hopes.

There were moments of brilliance from England’s number seven, and hilarity. Two byes were taken chancing Alex Carey’s arm at the stumps, in a nod back to his controversial stumping of Bairstow at Lord’s that sparked debates on the spirit of cricket which stretched as far as both British and Australian Prime Ministers weighing in on the subject.

Australia had completely lost their line and length, it was the first time the tourists’ three top seamers have gone for more than 120 against England – just one of many records this England side have broken since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge.

It was controlled aggression from Bairstow to the delight of the crowd in Manchester, huge sixes over midwicket, but also defensive shots. It was attacking, but not reckless, something the rest of the England batters have epitomised at Old Trafford, after poor shot selection at times earlier in the tour.

Australia were forced to have nine fielders on the boundary, and Bairstow was still unfazed, clearing the boundary regularly.

The Bazball-style of hitting even stretched to tailender Anderson, who smashed Pat Cummins through square leg for a boundary.

England have dominated in this match, only Ben Duckett in the top seven departed without a half century in one of the most complete batting performances seen since the 500 in a day at Rawalpindi in November.

Stokes’ side have to win to keep the Ashes alive, and there will be very few who want the game lost to weather, so it will be a battle against time for England when they resume in the field.