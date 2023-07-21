✕ Close Stokes: "Weather forecast could dictate how we play in 4th Ashes Test"

Jonny Bairstow hit a rapid 99 as England built a huge first-innings lead on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.

Harry Brook and Ben Stokes both made 50s before Bairstow smashed Australia’s bowlers to all corners of the ground, falling only one run short of a century when he ran out of partners as James Anderson was trapped LBW by Cameron Green.

England were eventually all out for 592 and carried a lead of 275 runs heading into the second innings where they chased quick wickets ahead of a weekend that is forecast to be heavily disrupted by rain in Manchester.

Mark Wood struck first to dismiss Usman Khawaja before Chris Woakes got in on the action by removing David Warner. There were worries that the resolute Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith would hinder England’s progress but Wood returned for a second spell to take the wicket of Smith and later Travis Head late on in the evening leaving the hosts requiring just six wickets to level the series.

Relive all the live action from Old Trafford as England face Australia: