The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and latest updates in fourth Test at Old Trafford
Jonny Bairstow hit a rapid 99 as England built a huge first-innings lead on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.
Harry Brook and Ben Stokes both made 50s before Bairstow smashed Australia’s bowlers to all corners of the ground, falling only one run short of a century when he ran out of partners as James Anderson was trapped LBW by Cameron Green.
England were eventually all out for 592 and carried a lead of 275 runs heading into the second innings where they chased quick wickets ahead of a weekend that is forecast to be heavily disrupted by rain in Manchester.
Mark Wood struck first to dismiss Usman Khawaja before Chris Woakes got in on the action by removing David Warner. There were worries that the resolute Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith would hinder England’s progress but Wood returned for a second spell to take the wicket of Smith and later Travis Head late on in the evening leaving the hosts requiring just six wickets to level the series.
Relive all the live action from Old Trafford as England face Australia:
England chase dominant victory at Old Trafford after Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood heroics
England chose not to make a bold declaration, but they were ruthless on their way to a score of 592 and left Australia ragged in the field, with the tourists finishing the day 113 for four in reply at Old Trafford.
Since the start of the Bazball era, England fans have learnt to expect the unexpected. But Jonny Bairstow’s stunning unbeaten 99 helped turned the screws on an increasingly struggling Australia, before Mark Wood claimed three crucial wickets as they finished the day 162 runs behind.
England have not scored more than 592 against Australia since 2011 in Sydney, and it is rare that such a quality seam attack is left looking as tired as they did.
Australia 113-4, England 592 all out, Australia 317 all out: Ben Stokes’ men require six wickets to level the Ashes at 2-2 as Australia trail by 162 runs
STUMPS: Australia 113/4 (trail by 162)
Punchy stuff from Jonny Bairstow having delivered a rather emphatic reminder of his tonking talents. Now, though, England will be weather watching, with a genuine possibility of tomorrow being wiped out entirely. England need only six more, but might Australia’s bolstered batting lineup end up coming in handy?
The agony and ecstasy of Jonny Bairstow’s 99 not out
The England wicket-keeper shone with the bat but was left stranded after the hosts built a commanding lead in the fourth Test
Jonny Bairstow reflects on England’s day
“It was a good day,” the England wicketkeeper tells Sky Sports. “We know what is ahead with the weather that may come but we have done everything so far that we can. To get four wickets tonight puts them under pressure.
“I think that the approach has been questioned at times but we have stuck to our guns all the way through. That’s what we are sticking by.
“I’ve been happy. There have been a couple of interesting dismissals through the series. It’s only a couple of games ago I got 70-odd, so it is what it is.
“I want to go out there and enjoy, go out there an entertain. People will have their comments about the way I bat, but I’ll just leave them to their comments and do what I do.
“With the squares as they are at the moment, you’ve got to try and hit it as hard as you can across the square and let the rest happen. The outfields have been quick so it is just a case of trying to hit the biggest cap and as hard as you can.”
And if the rain never comes? Well, Australia are right in the mire, savaged by England’s batters earlier and then failing to show much fight this evening.
To sum it all up - here’s Jonny...
Slaps on the back for England’s attack from their captain - Ben Stokes will be mightily pleased to already have four Australians returned to the hutch, Mark Wood leading the way with three wickets in another couple of hostile spells. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow went large as England took charge, and though the weekend weather may yet play spoilsport, the home side could hardly be more perfectly positioned.
STUMPS: Australia 113/4 (trail by 162)
Australia 113/4 (41), Mitchell Marsh 1, Marnus Labuschagne 44, Moeen Ali 0-28 (6) (trail by 162)
England’s close in three (slip, leg slip, short leg) yelp as Mitch Marsh deflects on to his boot, the ball looping up into the only vacant space around the bat with no silly point in place. That’ll do us for day three.
Australia 112/4 (40), Mitchell Marsh 1, Marnus Labuschagne 43, James Anderson 0-17 (11) (trail by 163)
Hints of movement late in the day for a returning James Anderson, twice finding shape into the meat of Mitchell Marsh’s bat before zipping one ever-so-slightly away.
Three minutes until stumps, so the next over might well be the last of the day - Moeen Ali will try his luck at Anderson’s end for the first time in this Test.
Australia 111/4 (39), Mitchell Marsh 1, Marnus Labuschagne 42, Mark Wood 3-17 (7) (trail by 164)
Marsh continues to look the most comfortable of Australia’s batters against England’s fire-breather, handling the heat with a series of burly blocks.
Australia 110/4 (38), Mitchell Marsh 1, Marnus Labuschagne 41, Chris Woakes 1-18 (9) (trail by 165)
Chris Woakes turns to take his cap at the end of a maiden, but an outstretched arm indicates his book has been blotted by an overstep. Marsh shoulders arms to conclude an otherwise scoreless over.
