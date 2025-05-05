Kagiso Rabada cleared to return from drug ban ahead of World Test Championship final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Africa seamer Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to return from a ban ahead of the World Test Championship final after testing positive for a recreational drug.

The 29-year-old was placed under a provisional suspension on 1 April after testing positive during a SA20 match in January, the South African Institute of Drug-free Sport (SAIDS) announced on Monday.

Rabada had been absent from the IPL for several weeks, missing a number of Gujarat Titans games, and revealed on Sunday that it had been due to his failed test.

The fast bowler accepted responsibility for the doping offence and served a one-month period of ineligibility, meaning he is now free to resume playing with South Africa’s clash with Australia at Lord’s little more than a month away.

Rabada also completed two sessions of a substance abuse treatment programme and a statement from SAIDS read: "The player has effectively served one month period of ineligibility and may now resume participation in sport."

Rabada's sanction is in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) punishment for use of a recreational drug - including cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine or diamorphine.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down," Rabada said. "I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations."

The South African could be available for Gujarat’s next IPL fixture against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Rabada was a key protagonist in the Proteas’ resurgence in Test cricket in 2024, with his batting unexpectedly key against to a victory over Pakistan that ensured Temba Bavuma’s side booked their place in the World Test Championship final.

Rabada was South Africa's leading wicket-taker in the 2023-2025 WTC cycle with 47 wickets at an average of 19.97, and will lead the attack at Lord’s against Australia from 11 June.

Additional reporting by PA