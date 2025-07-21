Liam Dawson to make England Test return in place of injured Shoaib Bashir

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Dawson will make his first Test appearance in eight years in place of the injured Shoaib Bashir as England look to seal a series win over India at Emirates Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old played the last of his three Tests in July 2017, but he has been a star performer on the County Championship circuit with Hampshire and amassed 49 wickets in 2023 and a further 53 in 2024.

He had drifted out of England’s red and white-ball contention in recent years, but Bashir breaking a finger on his non-bowling hand in the 22-run win at Lord’s last week opened the door for Dawson.

England have now confirmed their XI, as is now customary, two days out from the fourth Test and Dawson coming in for Bashir is the only change, with Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse retained.

As well as being a shrewd left-arm spinner, Dawson, who returned to England’s T20 side in their win over the West Indies last month, has 18 first-class hundreds and is a renowned as a fine fielder.

Harry Brook said: “(Dawson) is a wily, old fox, very experienced and a very skilful cricketer. He’s played everywhere, played against everyone so hopefully he can have an amazing performance this week.

“He’s willing to always fight for the team, he’s very competitive and it’s good to have him here.”