Lord’s introduces surge in ticket prices for India Test next summer

Lord’s have confirmed an increase in ticket prices for the two Test matches at the Home of Cricket in summer 2025.

The World Test Championship will be held at Lord’s and a Test match between England and India as part of the bilateral five-match series.

For the first three days of England’s Test against India, the cheapest adult ticket includes a restricted view and is priced at £90, with the most expensive set at £175, and accessibility tickets at £120.

Last month, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) who own Lord’s came under criticism for setting the ticket prices too high for day four against Sri Lanka, which just over 9,000 fans attended even though it was on a weekend and had play into the final session.

England stand-in captain Ollie Pope admitted it was a “shame it wasn’t a full house” for the final day of the Test, and added: “It’s great to have as many kids and families in as possible and learning to love the game.”

On that occasion, tickets were £115 to £140 for adults and £15 to £40 for concessions (including under-16s).

For India next summer, day four prices start at £50 for a restricted view ticket, and rise to £150, although under-16s are priced at £25, in part because of the empty seats during the Sri Lanka series.

The Rover ticket, for associate members and friends of members will be £140 for days 1-3 and £110 on day four, the same as for the Ashes in 2023.

When contacted by The Independent, the MCC said that while the prices have increased from 2024, that is because of the nature of the opposition, and likens it to other sports.

The World Test Championship final will cost between £70-130 for adults and £20-£50 for under-16s.

For the Women’s ODI between England and India in 2025, members and friends will be allowed access to the pavilion, something usually restricted to just members, for just £35 a ticket, with adult tickets priced between £25 and £45 in a much more cost-effective day.

However, a visit to Lord’s for the men’s ODI between South Africa and England will cost between £75 and £150, with no pavilion access beyond MCC members.