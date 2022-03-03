‘Unwell’ Mark Wood absent as England resume warm-up match in Antigua

Mark Wood will once again be absent when England resume their Test warm-up in the West Indies after “feeling unwell”.

Wood has yet to feature in squad’s only tune-up match in the Caribbean, not batting in the tourists’ 466 for six declared and then failing to take the field at the change of innings.

He remained at the team hotel in Antigua ahead of the third day’s play against a CWI President’s XI, with uncapped Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood replacing him temporarily.

Saqib Mahmood will fill in for Mark Wood (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

All eyes are on the England attack following the controversial decision to omit record wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad from the tour. Wood was primed to spearhead the attack with his express pace, having turned in an impressive showing in this winter’s Ashes defeat.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said: “Mark Wood is feeling unwell and won’t be at the ground for the start of play.

“We will monitor his wellbeing throughout the day to see if he can participate in the match later. Saqib Mahmood will replace him during the period he is off the field.”

The local XI will resume on 48 for two at Coolidge Cricket Ground.