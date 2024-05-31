Why Mark Wood and Jofra Archer make England a threat at the T20 World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood offer England a point of difference that the national side has not had for nearly 20 years ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

There is something special about a true fast bowler in any format of cricket. They catch the eye of the spectators and those watching on TV, as the gaze shifts to the speedometer, there is just one question: How fast was that?

Archer and Wood are both capable of regularly bowling speeds more than 90mph. Wood hit 95mph against Pakistan during the final T20 of the series at the Oval, and Archer is a once-in-a-generation talent. England have not had the same firepower since the first T20 World Cup when Freddie Flintoff and Steve Harmison led the attack.

Every press conference in the build-up to the T20 World Cup has revolved around the question of whether Archer would be fit enough to play for England in the upcoming tournament. His bowling is lethal and England look a different outfit with him in the side, especially as they’re due to play all their group matches in the Caribbean, where Archer grew up.

There will of course be question marks over his fitness. He has played just two T20 matches for England since March 2023, but with a player of his quality, it is a risk captain Jos Buttler and coach Matthew Mott have to take.

“Having Jof and Woody gives us that sort of extra edge that we haven’t had before, which is pretty cool – maybe not for net sessions, but certainly for games – and it’s great to have both of them,” all-rounder Liam Livingstone said.

“Any team that has them, before you even start the game, you feel like you’re one step ahead. We know pace can work one of two ways: it can get you wickets and it can go for runs.

“They’re not always just going to blow teams away, but I think having those two is a pretty big weapon, and CJ (Chris Jordan) has been bowling beautifully as well.

“We feel like we’ve got pretty much all basics covered, which is what you want going into a World Cup.”

Wood had a typical fast bowler’s wicket against Pakistan at the Oval on Thursday, Azam Khan was stuck on his crease and could only lift the bat up in an attempt to fend the ball away, it caught the glove and was caught by Buttler. Admittedly the wicketkeeper-batter had a poor performance all round, but it was a testament to the pace of the England quick.

Liam Livingstone has not had a lot of time in the middle in the build up to the tournament ( Getty Images )

For the other players however, their preparation has not been extensive. England have played just seven T20 internationals since last October, and some of those in the squad have spent the last few months playing red-ball County Championship cricket.

Buttler, Phil Salt and Will Jacks have been performing at the Indian Premier League and will likely bat at the top of the order, but for those further down the line-up, it could be a different story.

“It’s a difficult role batting at number seven,” Livingstone said. “I faced three balls in this series and may not face a ball until we get out there and we’re 60-5.

“So I’ve got to try and contribute in a different way and being able to do that with the ball or whatever it is in the field.”

Mark Wood hit top speeds during England’s final warm up match at the Oval ( Getty Images )

There is a good chance that Livingstone could have to wait until deep in the tournament or even the Super Eights before having time in the middle, as England prepare to face Scotland, Australia, Oman and Namibia in the initial group phase, although he is not phased by the prospect.

“I guess that’s one of my challenges, trying to find my rhythm away from game-time. It’s a different role for me.

“I’ve always batted number 3, 4, 5, and even at the top of the order when I first came through. It’s different. But you’ve got to manage your expectations and realise that actually, when the time comes, I’m going to get an opportunity at some time, some point, to win a game of cricket for England.

“Hopefully when that time comes, I’m ready to take it.”