Michael Vaughan has been removed from the BBC’s Ashes team ahead of the first Test next month following allegations that he made a racist comment while playing for Yorkshire in 2009.

Azeem Rafiq accused former England captain Vaughan of saying “there are too many of you lot” in reference to Yorkshire’s Asian players ahead of a match against Nottinghamshire.

Vaughan has strenuously denied making the comment, but both Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasa have since claimed that they also heard the remark.

On Wednesday, a BBC spokesperson said it would not be “appropriate” for Vaughan to be involved in their coverage of the Ashes series amid the ongoing fallout of cricket's racism scandal.

“While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Michael Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment,” the spokesperson said.

“We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest.”